Liverpool seem to only need a No.9 to finish a successful transfer window, this is who they should sign.

Liverpool’s recruitment team is ticking off the boxes one, by one, in a summer transfer window that couldn’t have gone much better for Arne Slot so far.

Football fans love nothing better than to complain, however, the Reds have signed - or are signing – established internationals or proven youngsters with room to develop further.

The biggest question marks though are in the forward line, and in particular, a new No.9 with Darwin Nunez linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Increasing the goals from centre-forward will make an immediate difference.

A few names have been mentioned so far like Hugu Ekitike and Alexander Isak, however, given the impact of PSR and the money being spent already, there is one striker who makes so much more sense.

Why Liverpool should make Ollie Watkins their number one striker target

With 129 goals and assists in 223 appearances for Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins is a proven front man who is more versatile than he is given credit for. Last season saw him having to drop deeper to support Jhon Duran at times whilst also being asked to lead the line on his own, run channels and bring others into play.

Despite being in and out of the team due to Duran’s blistering hot form earlier in the season, Watkins still chipped in with 17 goals and 14 assists. These are the sort of numbers that Firmino used to contribute as he provided the central point for Liverpool’s attack.

A forward line of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah Wirtz and Watkins has the perfect blend and could cause carnage, especially in the Premier League.

Going by the speculation in January, a fee of £40m could be enough to tempt Aston Villa to sell given their financial issues and need to make a big sale or two.

Watkins might be 29, but when there is going to be change in several positions, having someone who can be trusted to settle immediately and who can contribute for the next three seasons could be key.

What it also does, is allow Slot to replace and upgrade on Nunez without breaking the bank and allow time to prepare for next summer.

Watkins wants Liverpool move as scout claims Villa striker is an option

Speaking to Football Insider, former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown also feels that Watkins could be on his way to Anfield:

“Arsenal fell away and Man City have fallen off a cliff, that won’t be the case next season.

“So they know they will need better options in certain positions, and one of those positions is a centre-forward, because the manager isn’t happy with his options.

“They have a few ideas about which players they’re going to look at, and Ollie Watkins is one.

“The reason for that is he’s different to most strikers at the moment because he always wants to stretch the defence, drift wide and run in behind.

“That’s what Liverpool want to do, they want players who can threaten in behind.

“Salah is a perfect example, but that’s also why they signed the likes of Nunez and Diaz because they’re always willing to make those runs.

“Watkins does that very well, so Liverpool will be interested in him.

“When you’re Premier League champions, you always have the upper hand when it comes to transfers, particularly if you can offer a place in the starting XI.

“If you offered Watkins the chance to become the starting striker for Liverpool he’d want to make that move.

“So if he leaves Villa, there’s no doubt there will be interest, and Liverpool would be the favourites.”