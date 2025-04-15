Liverpool's Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota (L) leaves the pitch after being substituted off for Liverpool's Uruguayan striker #09 Darwin Nunez during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 2, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are set for a summer overhaul of their squad as they look to freshen things up under Arne Slot

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are just five points from winning the Premier League title after a dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday afternoon at Anfield. Arsenal had drawn 1-1 with Brentford on Saturday evening, meaning Liverpool’s required points tally to win the title dropped to just eight.

Mo Salah marked his new contract with a stunning assist for Luis Diaz against the Hammers but the visitors played well in the second half and equalised after Andy Robertson hit the ball into his own net. Liverpool hit back almost immediately as Virgil van Dijk headed in from Alexis Mac Allister’s corner with 89 minutes gone in front of the Kop as he kissed the club badge, suggesting his new contract with the Reds is all-but sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who did not feature on Sunday was Darwin Nunez. It came amid fresh claims from Fabrizio Romano last week that he expects the striker to leave the club in the summer.

David Ornstein says same thing as Fabrizio Romano about Darwin Nunez future

Speaking to NBC Sports, The Athletic’s David Ornstein said Nunez is poised to leave Anfield as Liverpool prepare to enter the market for a new striker. He said: “It’s going to be a really busy summer with recruitment. I think they’re in the mix for Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, the centre-half, and Milos Kerkez, the left-back at Bournemouth. And perhaps a striker, with Darwin Nunez expected to leave as well.”

One star linked with a move to Anfield this summer is Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak. The Sweden international provided a delicious assist for Sandro Tonali over the weekend as the Magpies defeated Manchester United 4-1 at St James’ Park. He also scored the decisive goal in the Carabao Cup final against the Reds, netting Newcastle’s second at Wembley as Eddie Howe’s side won 2-1.

Reports late last week claimed that the Reds are willing to meet Newcastle’s astronomical £130m asking price for Isak. Liverpool did not spend any money in January and only signed two players last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool pushed for Alexander Isak three years ago - but Jurgen Klopp wanted Darwin Nunez

When Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica for a deal worth up to £85m in the summer of 2022, the club’s recruitment team had eyed a move for Isak - who would go on to join Newcastle for £63m. According to Sky Sports, it was then manager Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders who pushed to sign Nunez over Isak.

In hindsight, it was a major error from the former Liverpool duo. Nunez has shown flashes of brilliance but his lack of consistency in front of goal has been a constant issue since his move to Anfield. The striker has scored some important goals, included a stoppage-time double against Brentford in a decisive weekend in the title race.

However, since both Isak and Nunez moved to the Premier League - the Swede has undoubtedly had the better time of things. He has scored 51 goals and provided nine assists in 80 games. In 90 appearances, Nunez has scored 25 goals but provided four more assists with 13. Now with Nunez set to leave, the Reds appear keen on Isak as they look to fix their error from three years ago.