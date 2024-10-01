Liverpool identify surprise Salah replacement as West Ham & Villa eye rising Spanish star | Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The Reds climbed to the top of the league after their weekend win over Wolves.

Liverpool’s tight win over Wolves made it five wins in six games at the start of the Premier League season - and it saw them leapfrog both Manchester City and Arsenal in the table.

Their early lead is certainly a bonus in the post-Jurgen Klopp era with Arne Slot ensuring that his side can compete at the top end of the table. Even so, many still won’t grant Liverpool their full confidence over whether they can actually challenge for the title after falling away last year in the dying months of the season - but the early signs are promising.

Still, the inevitable looming threat of Pep Guardiola’s side coupled with Arsenal’s improved quality and mentality could see them finally eclipse the dominate Citizens, with Liverpool tipped to fall just behind. And yet, after the weekend’s action their chances of winning the title have improved, according to the Premier League BETSiE supercomputer. Here’s the full table.

20th - Ipswich

28 Points: Kieran McKenna’s side have only been beaten by Man City and Liverpool so far and drew their other four games and they look far from the worst side in the league.

19th - Southampton

29 Points: Their defensive problems look to be a huge issue and will likely result in their relegation.

18th - Leicester City

32 Points: It could be very touch-and-go whether they remain in the league as they showed plenty of heart against Arsenal but it is a thin squad.

17th - Wolves

39 Points: Gary O’Neil’s side have plenty of quality but defensively they look too easy to infiltrate.

16th - Everton

40 Points: Positive signs have been developing over recent weeks and the return of Branthwaite could spur them onto a strong run.

15th - Crystal Palace

43 Points: Despite their quality, something isn’t quite right with Oliver Glasner’s side right now but they shouldn’t be near a relegation fight.

14th - Brentford

44 Points: Yoane Wissa and summer signing Igor Thiago will return in the new year and will fire them away from relegation worries.

13th - Nottingham Forest

46 Points: With Nuno Espirito Santo finding a new formula for his side, they look a tough opposition for anyone.

12th - Bournemouth

46 Points: Despite a slow start, they have energy in attack and Andoni Iraola has already proven to be a good fit for them.

11th - Fulham

49 Points: Marco Silva has taken them up a level this season and the re-emergence of Raul Jiminez and form of Emile Smith-Rowe could lift them higher.

10th - West Ham United

49 Points: A squad littered with talent and quality, if they can get it to click, then they may push the top six. On current form, 10th seems about right.

9th - Brighton

52 Points: With so much young talent and a fearlessness style of play, they could do well this season but the top sides will enjoy the space they afford.

8th - Newcastle United

60 Points: No European football should mean an improved league finish but the fitness of Alexander Isak will be a worry.

7th - Manchester United

60 Points: As it stands, United look hapless and lost. Seventh is generous given their lack of cohesion right now and they are at risk of a mid-table finish.

6th - Aston Villa

61 Points: With Champions League football to attend to, their league form could suffer but they have a bigger squad than ever and should be in and around the top four.

5th - Tottenham

66 Points: The win over United proved they have plenty of quality and if Dominic Solanke can get into goalscoring form then Spurs could push Chelsea for the top four.

4th - Chelsea

70 Points: Enzo Maresca has finally found a blueprint for the young and hugely talented squad. No one can predict where this team could end up given their ceiling is so high - there are still plenty of questions to be answered however, despite a strong start.

3rd - Liverpool

77 Points: A strong squad that is currently firing on all cylinders, they could shock people and mount a true title charge. As it stands, many predict another third-placed finish behind the top two, but you can’t rule them out of achieving more.

2nd - Arsenal

78 Points: Mikel Arteta’s side look dogged and have improved overall and should push City once again. It could be their year.

1st - Manchester City

83 Points: City’s title charge has been made more difficult with Rodri’s season-ending injury. If they can cover for him and keep Erling Haaland fit (they don’t currently have a back-up forward) then they should claim another title win. But this is certainly the first year in a long time where there is doubt.