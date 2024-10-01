Data experts predict Liverpool's Premier League title hopes as table revealed amid Arsenal & Man City battle
Liverpool’s tight win over Wolves made it five wins in six games at the start of the Premier League season - and it saw them leapfrog both Manchester City and Arsenal in the table.
Their early lead is certainly a bonus in the post-Jurgen Klopp era with Arne Slot ensuring that his side can compete at the top end of the table. Even so, many still won’t grant Liverpool their full confidence over whether they can actually challenge for the title after falling away last year in the dying months of the season - but the early signs are promising.
Still, the inevitable looming threat of Pep Guardiola’s side coupled with Arsenal’s improved quality and mentality could see them finally eclipse the dominate Citizens, with Liverpool tipped to fall just behind. And yet, after the weekend’s action their chances of winning the title have improved, according to the Premier League BETSiE supercomputer. Here’s the full table.
20th - Ipswich
28 Points: Kieran McKenna’s side have only been beaten by Man City and Liverpool so far and drew their other four games and they look far from the worst side in the league.
19th - Southampton
29 Points: Their defensive problems look to be a huge issue and will likely result in their relegation.
18th - Leicester City
32 Points: It could be very touch-and-go whether they remain in the league as they showed plenty of heart against Arsenal but it is a thin squad.
17th - Wolves
39 Points: Gary O’Neil’s side have plenty of quality but defensively they look too easy to infiltrate.
16th - Everton
40 Points: Positive signs have been developing over recent weeks and the return of Branthwaite could spur them onto a strong run.
15th - Crystal Palace
43 Points: Despite their quality, something isn’t quite right with Oliver Glasner’s side right now but they shouldn’t be near a relegation fight.
14th - Brentford
44 Points: Yoane Wissa and summer signing Igor Thiago will return in the new year and will fire them away from relegation worries.
13th - Nottingham Forest
46 Points: With Nuno Espirito Santo finding a new formula for his side, they look a tough opposition for anyone.
12th - Bournemouth
46 Points: Despite a slow start, they have energy in attack and Andoni Iraola has already proven to be a good fit for them.
11th - Fulham
49 Points: Marco Silva has taken them up a level this season and the re-emergence of Raul Jiminez and form of Emile Smith-Rowe could lift them higher.
10th - West Ham United
49 Points: A squad littered with talent and quality, if they can get it to click, then they may push the top six. On current form, 10th seems about right.
9th - Brighton
52 Points: With so much young talent and a fearlessness style of play, they could do well this season but the top sides will enjoy the space they afford.
8th - Newcastle United
60 Points: No European football should mean an improved league finish but the fitness of Alexander Isak will be a worry.
7th - Manchester United
60 Points: As it stands, United look hapless and lost. Seventh is generous given their lack of cohesion right now and they are at risk of a mid-table finish.
6th - Aston Villa
61 Points: With Champions League football to attend to, their league form could suffer but they have a bigger squad than ever and should be in and around the top four.
5th - Tottenham
66 Points: The win over United proved they have plenty of quality and if Dominic Solanke can get into goalscoring form then Spurs could push Chelsea for the top four.
4th - Chelsea
70 Points: Enzo Maresca has finally found a blueprint for the young and hugely talented squad. No one can predict where this team could end up given their ceiling is so high - there are still plenty of questions to be answered however, despite a strong start.
3rd - Liverpool
77 Points: A strong squad that is currently firing on all cylinders, they could shock people and mount a true title charge. As it stands, many predict another third-placed finish behind the top two, but you can’t rule them out of achieving more.
Loading....
2nd - Arsenal
78 Points: Mikel Arteta’s side look dogged and have improved overall and should push City once again. It could be their year.
1st - Manchester City
83 Points: City’s title charge has been made more difficult with Rodri’s season-ending injury. If they can cover for him and keep Erling Haaland fit (they don’t currently have a back-up forward) then they should claim another title win. But this is certainly the first year in a long time where there is doubt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.