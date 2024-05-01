David Ornstein reveals Liverpool transfer priority as Reds 'lose patience' with £37m star
Liverpool’s new era is dawning as they prepare for a future without iconic manager Jurgen Klopp. The German will step away from his duties at the end of this season, opening the door for a new coach to step in and take the reins.
The return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of new sporting director Richard Hughes has sparked a lot of conversation over player moves as well. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, there is a lot of uncertainty within the ranks.
A number of key players have been the subject of transfer rumours, including Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz, and the Reds are also scouring the market for high profile new recruits.
Given the alarming amount of injuries that have torn through Liverpool’s defence this season, new additions to the backline have been the main focus of transfer rumours so far. However, as more exit links emerge, David Ornstein has revealed a key want on the wish list for the Reds.
“I’ve already heard from multiple contacts they’re looking for a wide player,” the journalist said on The Athletic FC podcast.
“Now, I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got. Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who is yet to sign a new contract which is quite unusual for a player who’s done so well? He’s been linked with moves elsewhere, let’s wait and see on that. But it is a bit of a bulging in-tray for the new hierarchy.”
Indeed, it has been reported that Díaz is on Barcelona’s radar this summer but the club are struggling to come up with the funds. A recent report also claimed that Liverpool are in fact ‘losing patience’ with the Colombian and there is ‘growing belief’ that they could cash in on the £37 million 2022 signing.
