Dean Saunders has criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his recent performances.

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold following their 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Monday.

The shock defeat leaves the Reds on only two points after a very poor start to the new season, with many of their players underperforming in recent weeks.

One star that has been heavily ridiculed is Alexander-Arnold, who Saunders claims has been ‘found out’.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders said: “It’s a bad start and some poor defending from Trent and [Joe] Gomez.

“Trent for the first goal gets 1-2’d. Don’t get me wrong, going forward he’s world class but defensively he’s getting found out.

“Mitrovic came over the top of him at Fulham, Vinicius Junior in the Champions League final does him at the back post. He gave the ball away for the goal against Palace and last night he jogs out to Elanga, gets 1-2’d and then walks. If Trent keeps running he gets his foot in when Sancho chops inside.

“The second goal he hits a diagonal into the box, loses it and doesn’t sprint back and Gomez is left in the channel stranded.”

Jadon Sancho’s first half opener made it seven matches in a row that Liverpool have conceded first, showing the vulnerability of their struggling defence.

While Saunders was quick to criticise Alexander-Arnold, he went onto defend his teammate Virgil van Dijk, who has also struggled in their opening fixtures and gave away a penalty against Fulham.

“Van Dijk's getting a bit of a stick but he's played with Konate, Matip, Gomez and Nat Phillips last week,” The former Wales international added.

“He’s playing with a different player every week while trying to play a high line - do you know what it’s like?

“You have got to be both on FM to play that high line - you have got to be telepathic.”