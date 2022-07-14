The latest on Diogo Jota, Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday.

Liverpool continue their pre-season programme when they face Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday (13.35 BST).

The Reds are on tour in the Far East as they prepare for the 2022-23 season.

What will be frustrating Klopp more is that several players have niggles and knocks.

Ahead of the Palace game, we take a look at the current injury situation at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez made his Liverpool bow against Manchester United. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The £85 million summer signing received treatment for an injury during training in Thailand.

However, Nunez played for the final 30 minutes of Liverpool’s loss to Man Utd.

What’s been said

Klopp confirmed after the game that the striker has ‘massive blisters’ and they are causing him pain - although he still featured in the United clash.

He said: “I understand that we have to talk about that this early, but for us, it makes absolutely no sense.

“Fabio [Carvalho] is in for eight days and Darwin for three days – and has massive blisters on his feet!

“I think we’ve all experienced that in our life, it doesn’t feel different for professional football players, it’s still really painful.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace, Friday 15 July

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota in action against Mo Salah during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The striker, who bagged 22 goals for Liverpool last season, was the only senior player on tour who did not play against United.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Jota confirmed he was coming towards the end of his recovery.

He said: “A hamstring injury [in] the last game with Portugal – very unlucky! But it happened and I just had the summer to recover well and start the pre-season at 100 per cent.

“Probably too soon (to play against Man Utd). As well, because I was with the national team I just came back yesterday as well, so I still need to do the last steps to be 100 per cent with the team so probably that is too soon. But I will be ready very, very soon.”

Potential return game: Crystal Palace, Friday 15 July.

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The right-back, signed from Aberdeen for up to £6.5 million, has not travelled to Asia with Liverpool.

Ramsay has suffered a small injury which was picked up during his medical - so is remaining on Merseyside to undergo his recovery.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Klopp said: Unfortunately, Calvin is now not training with us in the moment, he has a little injury.

“Nobody knew, we found it when he did his medical check. Until today he has no problems.

"But the medical department tells us if we don’t take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future. So, when you are that young then, of course, he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments.

"What a player he is, what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional. In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term."

Potential return game: unsure

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The goalkeeper also hasn’t travelled to Asia with Liverpool.

Kelleher has a knock, although he did report back for duty on the first day of training.

Potential return game: unsure

Kaide Gordon

Kaide Gordon during a Liverpool training session. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The teenage winger is another left at the club’s Kirkby training ground, having reported back for duty earlier this month.

What’s been said

The Athletic reports that Liverpool hope Gordon will return to the squad after they arrive back from the Far East.