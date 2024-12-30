Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Robinson has admitted he would be left ‘amazed’ if Liverpool do not get this deal over the line in January.

Liverpool’s latest win over West Ham produced plenty of discussion points as we head into the new year and the January transfer window. The Reds will keep their place at the top of the Premier League table and are guaranteed a minimum six-point cushion ahead of their first match of 2025 against Manchester United.

Liverpool have just one defeat so far this season and have scored more goals than any other team in the league. Their 5-0 win added to their impressive tally and keeps Mohamed Salah’s push for the Golden Boot very much alive.

The Egyptian is now on 17 goals for the season so far, ahead of Erling Haaland (14) and Cole Palmer (11). Salah also bagged himself another two assists against West Ham, taking his overall season total to a whopping 20 goals and 17 assists in just 26 appearances.

Naturally, with contract talks still seemingly ongoing behind the scenes, the world continues to discuss Salah’s future. After a dominant performance over West Ham, fans and professionals alike are urging the club to finalise discussions and tie their star winger down with a new deal.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has admitted he would ‘be amazed’ if Salah doesn’t put pen to paper between now and the end of the season. Like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the 32-year-old will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs in just a matter of days.

However, it has become a common take that Salah will not be entertaining January discussions with any club that isn’t Liverpool. In fact, despite the Egyptian confirming there has been little movement towards new terms, those watching on remain positive.

“I would be amazed if he didn’t stay. You look at Salah — look at his fitness, his stats, the levels that he’s hitting. Players can go on a lot longer now — he plays every game if he’s fit, the manager rotates him in and out of the side if needed. That could be the biggest signings of the January window,” Robinson said on BBC Match of the Day.

Melissa Reddy also recently provided an update on the future of the trio approaching the end of their contracts. Earlier this month, the Sky Sports reporter shed some light on the slow contract process but claimed that both Salah and Van Dijk ‘really want to stay’ at Anfield beyond the summer.

“They’ve made that clear, they verbalised that and I think, possibly on their side, there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement. But the anticipation is that there will be one, that both players will remain at the club.

“All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from January 1st. The feeling and sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”