Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night in a controversial Merseyside derby

Everton defender James Tarkowski was left annoyed by the decision to allow Diogo Jota’s goal at Anfield on Wednesday night as Liverpool recorded a 1-0 win in the second Merseyside derby of the season.

Luis Diaz was stood in an offside position as the ball was played towards the Colombian but he stood still and decided to not get involved with the play. However, Tarkowski stepped forward to get to the ball and gave it back to Liverpool. Diaz was no longer offside as he flicked the ball to Jota who weaved through the Toffees defence and fired past Jordan Pickford in a decisive moment in the Premier League title race.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Tarkowski admitted that Everton did not perform to their desired levels but was proud of the way his side defended. He insisted he was not aware that Diaz was offside, which made him lunge for the ball as Liverpool went on to steal possession back immediately to score.

He said: “No, we weren't great at the ball. We didn't move it well enough. They pressured us well and we sort of just gave it back a lot of the time. We made a couple of good chances, one and one for Beto. I've just seen the goal back and it's offside, so that's the decider of the game, which is, for me, not a goal that should have been given.

“We didn't perform well, but we stuck out and defended pretty well for most of the game. They get gifted a goal, but they never should be.”

The report then said: “Just to spell it out, you think Luis Diaz should be offside because you've had to make the play to stop the ball going through to him?”

As Tarkowski continued: “Well, I wasn't aware he was offside, so I have to play the ball like he's onside. I end up lunging for the ball because I think he might try and nick in front. So he's affected my decision to play, and if he's stood enough out of position, surely that's the deciding factor. I wasn't aware at the time, so when Jarrad told me, for some reason, whatever that might be, they've decided to give them the goal, which is bizarre.”

James Tarkowski reveals he apologised to Alexis Mac Allister

In the first half, Everton had a Beto goal ruled out for an offside while the striker also struck the post as he was put through on goal after Virgil van Dijk fluffed a clearance. Before those incidents, Tarkowski caught Alexis Mac Allister with a nasty and high follow through but was only booked with VAR confirming the on-field call. It came as a stunning decision to the majority of those in the stadium and watching at home with the consensus among the majority of fans and pundits that Tarkowski should have been sent off.

Speaking about the incident, Tarkowski revealed he apologised to Mac Allister. He continued: “I spoke to him and I apologised because it's not a great tackle. When the ball fell between us, I actually thought he was just going to come and I was expecting a big old-school 50-50 tackle.

“He just pulled out the tackle and as I lunged in, I followed through and caught him pretty high. So I've apologised to him and he's accepted it. So, yes, not a great one for me.”