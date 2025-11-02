The January transfer window might prove to be crucial for Liverpool

Liverpool have seen their early-season momentum dissipate in recent weeks and Arne Slot’s side have been dealt with several damaging defeats in the Premier League as things began to slowly unravel.

None more so than at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester United, as Harry Maguire headed home late on to stun Anfield and condemn the Reds to a first home defeat to United in nine years. Such a moment will no doubt have acted as a turning point behind the scenes as Slot and his staff attempt to work out just what has been going wrong. It might ultimately be the case that there are a few gaping holes in the squad which still need to be filled.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, there are several players the Reds could look to secure during the window to turn things around on the pitch as we head towards the business end of the season.

Who have Liverpool been linked with ahead of the January transfer window?

Defensive frailties have been a key talking point of Liverpool’s season so far, and therefore it is unsurprising that the Reds have been linked with several defenders ahead of the January window. The centre of defence is a particular concern, with Ibrahima Konate constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid and young back-up Geovanni Leoni out for the season with an ACL injury.

Liverpool remain linked with Marc Guehi, who they almost signed in the summer until a proposed £35 million deal fell through in the final hours of deadline day. It has been revealed by Crystal Palace that their captain will not be signing a new deal at the club, meaning he looks set to depart for free next summer. But if a cut-price winter move could be on the cards, it is not out of the question - and there is no denying that Guehi’s presence would immediately improve the Reds’ defence. Should he move next summer, there will be plenty of competition.

As alternative defensive options go, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano has also been linked with the Reds and could provide a perfect replacement for Konate, potentially usurping his place in the XI if the Frenchman sticks around. The 27-year-old is also out of contract next summer, and could reportedly be available for around £30m-£40m in January or for free in summer 2026. Liverpool have also recently been reported as one of several clubs tracking Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa, often Guehi’s recent central-defensive partner for England.

Antoine Semenyo amongst major Liverpool links ahead of January

In an attacking area, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has been touted as a major target for Liverpool, who are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 25-year-old according to Sky Sports - but the high-flying Cherries could demand in excess of £75m for their star man.

Increasingly viewed as the ideal successor to Mohamed Salah, this could be a price Liverpool are willing to pay in order to secure one of the Premier League’s outstanding players of this season so far. While a January move would certainly stun the division and could come at an extra premium, the Ghana international’s star quality could provide the Reds with the match-winning moments needed to challenge on multiple fronts as the season goes on.

In the long-term, Michael Olise has also been touted as a dream Salah replacement - but a January move for the Bayern man seems fairly certain to be out of the question, considering the fact that the Bavarian giants are one of the favourites for this season’s Champions League.

Liverpool have also been included in conversations around in-demand young England midfielders Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, though Man United appear to have firmer interest. An earth-shattering mid-season bid would be a major surprise, but is not entirely out of the question.

The Reds will certainly be a club to look out for during the transfer window, particularly if things are not to improve on the pitch soon. Sometimes, a decisive January signing or two can be enough to change the trajectory of a club’s season.