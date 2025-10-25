Liverpool are starting their search for a Mo Salah successor | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the market for a player to eventually succeed Mo Salah

Liverpool remain linked with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo as they consider new options for their attack in 2026.

The right-winger is off to a flying start this season, with six goals and three assists in eight games so far for the Cherries. He is already on track to better last season’s tally of 11 goals and six assists if his form continues.

The Reds have shown interest in bringing Semenyo to Anfield as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah, who has struggled to hit his usual electric form this season.

Antoine Semenyo potential release clause details reported

Amid Liverpool’s interest in Semenyo, multiple reports have been doing the rounds in recent weeks. Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail has reported that the Reds are ‘closely monitoring’ the Ghana international but that it will take an ‘astronomical offer’ to convince Bournemouth to sell in January.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Dean Jones has also reported it’s unlikely Semenyo will be sold halfway through the season, as his release clause will not be likely active at that point.

“I don’t think he will leave in January because from my current understanding of the situation the clause in his contract would not be live at that stage,” Jones said. “I also don’t believe Bournemouth have any interest in allowing it to happen in that moment.

‘Secretive’ release clause for potential Liverpool Mo Salah successor discussed as club ‘realise’ he may leave

“In terms of the figures around his clause, they are continuing to remain secretive around it, but I was told recently that it is in the mid-60s. So we will have to wait and see on that.

“It is unconfirmed at this stage and there also remains a lack of clarity around when the clause would even kick in, so the situation is going to linger for a while.”

Bournemouth keeping Antoine Semenyo ‘will be difficult’

As a result of his impressive performances, Semenyo has been attracting significant attention and Bournemouth are now aware their time with him could be limited. The Cherries are enjoying a strong season so far and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table. A successful campaign could convince Semenyo to stay at the club but the lure of other teams could turn his head in the summer.

“Even at Bournemouth, there is a realisation that beyond this season keeping Semenyo is going to be extremely difficult,” Jones continued. “In terms of true valuation, I’d say he’s worth anywhere between £70m-£100m.”

Salah is currently 33 and with his recent performances raising a lot of question marks, a lot of focus is now on who Liverpool will eventually replace him with. The Egyptian has been crucial for the Reds since his arrival but there will come a time where he moves on or retires, and Liverpool must be well-equipped to replace him.

Despite his dip in form this season, Salah’s performances over the seasons speak for themselves, and signing someone to replace their main goal output since 2017 will be no easy feat.