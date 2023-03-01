A Liverpool legend is being linked with a shock return to management after time out of the game.

A former Liverpool striker is being linked with a League One job after a dismissal in the third tier.

Oxford United decided to sack Karl Robinson recently after a disappointing season so far. Oxford are as low as 17th and just five points above the relegation zone despite putting together a play-off charge last season. Robinson had been in charge since 2018, but he leaves the club with a win percentage of just over 40%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The search for a new boss now begins, and a former Red is in the running, according to the bookmakers. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is now favourite for the job as he looks to return to management after the best part of two years out of the job. Fowler was most recently in charge of East Bengal in India, and that followed spells in charge of Brisbane Roar in Australia and Muangthong United in Thailand.

Fowler spend the latter years of his career in Australia and Asia, and his only management experience has come abroad up to this point, but he could be set for his first spell in charge of a club on home soil in the form of Oxford, where he would be expected to lead the club away from relegation danger. The U’s have no real chances of making the playoffs, already 23 points behind. Though, that would likely be the long-term aim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below top spot in the odds, former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is second favourite, ahead of Michael Appleton and Steve Cotterill. Ex-Premier League stars Dean Whitehead and Graeme Murty also feature in the odds.

You can see the full list of odds below, correct at time of writing.

Robbie Fowler – 5/4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grant McCann – 11/4

Michael Appleton – 7/2

Steve Cotterill – 8/1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Des Buckingham – 12/1

Leam Richardson – 12/1

Dean Whitehead – 12/1