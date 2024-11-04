Why ex-Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has backing from Al-Ettifaq despite criticism

The former Liverpool captain has endured a difficult start to the season in Saudi Arabia.

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s reputation is on the line amid the growing pressure surrounding his job at Al-Ettifaq.

The former Aston Villa and Rangers manager joined the Saudi Arabian club last summer, alongside former teammate Jordan Henderson. His side finished 6th in the Saudi Pro League last season but they have started this season in poor form, winning five of their 12 games in all competitions so far.

Fans booed the players off in their recent defeat to Al-Qadisiyah and there was a report in Saudi Arabia last week which claimed that he had been sacked following a shock cup defeat to a second division side - clearly, false reports, but the pressure is growing and the scrutiny alongside it. Yet, reporter Ben Jacobs explained that he isn’t on ‘borrowed time’ as it stands.

“Borrowed time may be a little strong because, while fans did boo them off, the hierarchy at the Al-Ettifaq want to be patient” said Jacobs live on TalkSPORT. “They want to be very patient with Gerrard and they have a very strong relationship with him. At this stage, there’s no indication that a sacking is imminent, but if we get to the international break and there’s no turnaround then there will certainly be improved calls for him to leave.”

Jordan then gave his view, claiming that failing to be successful in Saudi could be a big blow for his confidence and future management hopes.

“The economics would have been a big factor [to go to Saudi] for Steven to go over there and not pull up any trees leads to the conclusion that managing may not be for him. You can’t have this dynamic of Rangers, then Villa and then Emery has made his time there look like a mockery taking them to another level.

“He needed to be successful here - it may be a moment in time. If they are already adopting the western culture of booing people out of a job then it doesn’t bode well does it.”