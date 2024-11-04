A look at how Liverpool’s loanees have been doing in their latest fixtures.

Over the summer, Liverpool signed off on multiple player loan exits, including Stefan Bajčetić, who has been earmarked by both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot as a player for the future.

The 19-year-old signed for Red Bull Salzburg on a season-long loan deal after a lengthy absence on Merseyside due to fitness issues. Bajčetić joins the likes of Ben Doak, Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams out on loan this season. The latter enjoyed an influential performance for Morecambe in the FA Cup, scoring an 88th minute goal to secure their win over Worthing.

Williams headed home his first goal for the League Two side in his 13th appearance. The centre-back is due to return to Anfield in January, after penning a short-term deal with Morecambe. Here’s a look at the rest of the Liverpool loanees who were in action last weekend.

While Williams enjoyed an FA Cup win with the Shrimps, Calvin Ramsay also took part in the competition with Wigan Athletic. The Latics earned a 2-0 win over Carlisle United after extra-time — Ramsay made his tenth appearance in all tournaments.

In the Championship, Lewis Koumas and Nat Phillips came up against each other as Stoke City and Derby County met at the Bet365 Stadium. Both Reds came on as substitutes in what turned out to be a 2-1 win for the Potters.

Koumas has been a key part of Stoke’s setup this season and has shown off his versatility by playing on both wings, in midfield and as a No.9 when required. Phillips has made just one start for Derby so far this season and has played just 171 minutes overall.

Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon were also in Championship action at the weekend for Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City respectively. Beck has started the majority of games for Rovers so far this season but he did miss three games after being sent off against Preston North End in September.

Blackburn lost to Sheffield United on Saturday while Norwich City were beaten by Cardiff City. Gordon has mainly made sporadic appearances for the Canaries and is yet to make a senior start. It was a 2-1 loss for Norwich, with Cardiff scoring both of their goals late in the game.

Bajčetić made his tenth appearance for Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend, earning another league start against Grazer AK. The midfielder is enjoying regular football out in Austria, which could tip the scales in his direction once he returns to Anfield.

Last but certainly not least on the list in Luca Stephenson, who is on loan with Dundee United until the end of the season. The newly-promoted Tangerines have utilised the midfielder in all of their Scottish Premiership fixtures so far. Stephenson’s latest appearance came in a 1-1 draw against Hibs — he has contributed two goals and two assists in ten league games.