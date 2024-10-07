Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The tussle between the two sides at Stamford Bridge could see Liverpool benefit for their next Premier League game.

Liverpool may get another boost ahead of their clash with Chelsea after the international break, as Nicolas Jackson could become the third player to miss the Premier League game.

Having drawn 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the Blues saw both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana cautioned across the game for the fifth time in the first eight games. It means both are suspended for the clash that will take place on October 20 at Anfield.

A blow for Enzo Maresca as both have been key starters across every game so far. While they do have options to replace them with Tosin Adarabioyo and Renato Viega it does give Liverpool a boost. However, there could be another player suspended. Jackson, who has netted four goals and provided three assists in seven games so far, could face retrospective action from the FA after he was caught slapping out at a Forest player after an incident with Cucurella and ex-Red Nico Williams set off a brawl.

His wrongdoing wasn’t seen at the time but, on further reflection, a new camera angle could convict the Chelsea forward. Former Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher claims the FA will make a decision after the new footage was revealed.

“If there’s anything else, the FA may pick it up at a later date,” Gallagher said on ‘Ref Watch’. “This camera angle wasn’t available yesterday - I know because I was watching the incident and watching what the VAR were looking at - and the argument is the VAR couldn’t look at it because they didn’t have that angle. This is a new angle, so it’s up to the FA to decide what to do.”

According to The Guardian, VAR officials spotted the incident and did not believe it was enough to dismiss the Senegal international but. Therefore, it is reported that Jackson is ‘expected to escape sanction’ but the FA will make a final decision.