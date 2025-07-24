Chelsea are poised to win the race for a Liverpool and Arsenal target | Getty Images

Liverpool look set to miss out on one of their transfer targets with Premier League rivals Chelsea advancing with a deal

Liverpool announced a deal for Hugo Ekitike on Wednesday evening but the Reds are expected to make more signings in the transfer market while some exits are still on the cards at Anfield.

Ekitike has agreed personal terms and successfully completed his medical at Anfield and has jetted out to Hong Kong to join up with the rest of the squad ahead of Saturday’s friendly with AC Milan.

The Reds are interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak but it remains to be seen if they will move for the Sweden international now that Ekitike has arrived. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool after three years with clubs in Saudi Arabia reportedly willing to meet his £65m valuation.

One position that needs addressed within Arne Slot’s squad is at centre-back. There are just three senior options for the position after Jarell Quansah made the £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Liverpool target Jorrel Hato poised for Chelsea move as personal terms agreed

One player the Reds have targeted for their centre-back position is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. On the most recent episode of the Market Madness Podcast, journalist Ben Jacobs reaffirmed that Hato was a name on Liverpool’s shortlist at centre-back.

However, the defender now looks poised to join Premier League rivals Chelsea after a major update from Fabrizio Romano. He posted on X: “Chelsea have reached agreement on personal terms with Jorrel Hato and the defender has asked Ajax to leave!

“Negotiations advancing to final stages, as fee discussed now is around €40m (£34.7m). Hato informed Ajax management and the manager of his clear desire to join to Chelsea.”

In a further update on his YouTube channel, Romano added: “One of the best talents in his position in Europe, a very good player who can act as a centre-back, can play also left-back when needed, super talented, wanted by several clubs.

“Chelsea have an agreement with the player, so Hato reached an agreement with Chelsea, and his agent, with Chelsea on a long-term contract, on the salary, on everything. So Hato said yes to Chelsea. Now, Chelsea and Ajax are in negotiations.”

Arsenal had also been linked with Hato this window but have opted to pursue a deal for Cristhian Mosquera instead, with the Spanish centre-back joining the Gunners from La Liga outfit Valencia.

Jorrel Hato familiar with several Liverpool stars

Hato is only 19 but has been capped six times by the Netherlands, meaning he is familiar with a number of Liverpool’s squad. The Reds have a sizeable Dutch contingent within their squad, including captain Virgil van Dijk along with Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and summer signing Jeremie Frimpong.

Hato has lined up alongside Van Dijk on two occasions, as he appeared for the Netherlands last season in Nations League games against Hungary and Spain. Hato was sent off in the 2-2 draw against Spain and gave the ball away before conceding a goal, but Van Dijk was quick to come to the young player’s defence after the game.

He said: "I think Hato was trying to have a good approach there and wanted to play the ball to Cody (Gakpo)," said Van Dijk about his young teammate. "In the scramble, the ball falls to Yamal. In the end, the ball goes in.

"Of course that's unfortunate, but I think we recovered well after that and put up a good game. It's unfortunate that Hato picked up red card. That's a learning moment."