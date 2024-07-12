Getty Images

Liverpool fans were concerned by the comments of their defender in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final.

Fabrizio Romano has allayed fears over the future of Virgil van Dijk, insisting there has been no change to the Liverpool defender’s mindset after honest comments earlier this week.

Van Dijk is one of three key players to enter the final year of his Liverpool contract this summer, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, with the departure of Jurgen Klopp paving the way for suggestions of a wider refresh. The 33-year-old has been in talks over a new deal but is yet to agree terms and after the Netherlands’ elimination from Euro 2024 by England on Wednesday, he was quizzed on his long-term future.

“After such a season, where all sorts of things happened and also such a tournament where all sorts of things happened, where I myself also got all sorts of things thrown at me, then this just hurts,” Van Dijk told Dutch outlet Voetbal International. “I have no idea at the moment (about his future). I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international. Then we will go for it again, but first recover from this.”

Van Dijk has been candid in speaking about his future this year but previous responses fuelled uncertainty and the defender was forced to clarify comments in January. This fresh answer has once again encouraged speculation over a potential Anfield exit but Romano insists there has been no change to the stance of club or player.

“There’s nothing at all in Virgil van Dijk’s answer on his future, he was just being honest in a post-match interview after an intense game by saying that he will discuss his future after holidays,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column. “He has not discussed or decided anything now, he was only focused on the Euros, and this is the situation as of today.”

Talks have been ongoing between Liverpool and Van Dijk over the prospect of a new contract, but sporting director Richard Hughes has maintained that negotiations - as well as those with Alexander-Arnold and Salah - will remain private. The Dutchman turned 33 earlier this month and it cannot be ignored that he is coming towards the end of his career, despite still being a consistent starter at the top level for both club and country.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, regardless of Van Dijk’s immediate future, with a long-term replacement needed for the former Celtic and Southampton man. New manager Arne Slot does not have another naturally left-sided centre-back within the squad and is short in that department, with Joel Matip leaving as a free agent once his contract expired at the end of last month.

Van Dijk and Konate remain the first-choice pairing but behind them, there is only Jarell Quansah and versatile option Joe Gomez. Liverpool have tended to get business done early in the summer but with such a major change coming in the dugout as Slot replaces Klopp, and the former is keen to assess what he already has before making any hasty decisions.