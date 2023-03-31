Fan changes Rodri’s Wikipedia with Andy Robertson joke ahead of Man City v Liverpool

One fan has took it upon himself to poke fun at the Manchester City midfielder after his post-match comments from the 2-0 loss to Scotland.

Scotland pulled off a brilliant win at Hampden Park thanks to a brace from Manchester United’s Scott McTominay as they earned a vital win in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

The atmosphere was partisan and the home side were aggressive and fought for every ball on the night in an excellent display, only for Rodri to criticise their style of play following the defeat.

Speaking post-match, he said: “It’s the way they play. You have to respect it but for me, it’s a bit rubbish. Because it’s always wasting time. They provoke you, they always fall. For me, this is not football.”

Those comments were relayed on to Robertson, who hit back with some stern comments as he congratulated his side’s performance.

“They were going down a little bit easily,” said Robertson after the historic success.

“We were always going to be physical, we wanted to win our challenges - we did that, and I don’t think we crossed a line. We got under their skin a bit. It was an all-round top performance.”

One fan took it upon themselves to poke fun at the City midfielder, by changing his name to ‘Andy Robertson’s Pocket Warmer’ after the defeat, as well as the central text being changed to ‘The wee man canny hack getting pumped 2-0 infront of the best crowd in the world’.

They also changed the small description under his photo to ‘Rodri playing for Spain on pretty grass’ after Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente criticised the length of the grass during the defeat.

