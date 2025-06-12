Top six transfers of all-time as £114m Florian Wirtz transfer gets set to break records
Arne Slot has been rewarded handsomely for his efforts last season with the sort of transfer budget that could really take Liverpool to the next level.
Money has been invested to not only maintain momentum but to also plan for the future with younger players arriving who are already first-team ready.
Jeremie Frimpong offers a different threat to Trent Alexander-Arnold whilst Milos Kerkez only has to improve his crossing to match Andy Robertson in terms of style of play. Both have over 100 senior games under their belts, are highly rated, with room for improvement too.
The jewel in the crown of Liverpool’s recruitment this summer though is an obvious one in the marquee signing of Florian Wirtz. The Germany international is set to sign for an initial £114m and will alleviate some of the pressure off the weary shoulders of Mo Salah.
The fee beats Liverpool’s own record for Virgil van Dijk by some £40m, but where does it sit in the rankings of all time transfer fees. The fees have been taken from those most widely reported at major media outlets.
Top six football transfer fees of all-time as Liverpool make Florian Wirtz signing
6 – Philippe Coutinho £105m (£37m in add-ons) Barcelona
A deal that Liverpool can and should always be proud of. Fans hate seeing their best players leave, however, knowing when to sell is an art form that has been mastered by those behind closed doors at Anfield.
The Brazilian’s best form was seen in a red shirt and he has spent almost every season at a different club since his blistering form for Liverpool saw a near £100m profit made.
5. Enzo Fernandez Chelsea - £106.8m
It’s amazing what a good World Cup or major tournament can do for a player’s price tag and Benfica must have been rubbing the hands together when a Lionel Messi inspired Argentina lifted the famous trophy.
Is yet to fully justify the inflated fee, however, did have an improved 2024/25 and led Chelsea to the Champions League and the Europa Conference League trophy.
4 - Joao Felix £112.9m Atletico Madrid
Seems to be stuck in a never ending spiral of loan deals as he bounces around Europe at some of the continent’s biggest clubs with, as yet, nobody really entirely sure what he does well.
Technically gifted, Joao Felix has never managed to repeat the 20 goals and 11 assists for Benfica that persuaded Atletico to part with so much money in 2019 and at 25-years old needs to find somewhere that he can settle and play regular games.
3 – Florian Wirtz £114m (rising to £118m with add-ons) Liverpool
If Liverpool want to beat teams like Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid on a regular basis in the Champions League, they need to sign players who would get into their starting XI.
Florian Wirtz would get into either of their teams, however, this sort of talent doesn’t come cheap and a British record fee has been made to acquire the mercurial talent’s services.
2 – Kylian Mbappe - £163m Paris Saint Germain
The most expensive teenager of all time could do much more to help secure PSG what they most desired – a Champions League title – ironically though, it took for him to leave for them to win it.
Continues to guarantee goals and provide opposition defenders with problems even if Real Madrid have yet to really work out where best to play him alongside Vinicius Jnr.
1 – Neymar £200m Paris Saint Germain
Injury might have blunted his sizeable powers, but it can’t be forgotten just how good a player the Brazilian was before his move to France.
Never once looked out of place playing alongside Lionel Messi and was comfortably the third best player of his generation behind the two greats.
