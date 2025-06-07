Florian Wirtz of Germany controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal at Munich Football Arena on June 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. | Getty Images

Liverpool are still in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to try and get a deal agreed for Florian Wirtz

Liverpool have reportedly made a third offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz as they look to wrap up an agreement for the Germany international.

The Reds had made a second offer worth £109m for Wirtz but Leverkusen knocked that back. According to Paul Joyce from The Times, the third bid is worth up to £113m. £100m will be guaranteed for Leverkusen with the remaining £13m to be paid in potential add-ons.

Wirtz is keen to move to the Reds, after snubbing interest from Manchester City and Liverpool. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that a deal could be completed soon. He reported on X: “Liverpool are advancing to complete Wirtz deal in next days, here we go soon. Negotiations at final stages with details being sorted then Wirtz will travel for medical, plan confirmed.”

German newspaper Bild provide update on Florian Wirtz move to Liverpool

German outlet Bild has reported that Wirtz’s “mega-transfer will take place at the beginning of next week” - barring any late surprises. They outline that Leverkusen are still demanding £126m for Wirtz in what would be a British and German record transfer.

Wirtz is poised to play for Germany on Sunday in the third-place Nations League play-off against France with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann insisting: "I'm less concerned about third place. I'd rather see a top game and finish fourth than a bad game and finish third. We have to use the games to develop ourselves!"

Wirtz is one of Germany’s key players as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico and Nagelsmann will likely want to start the Liverpool target on Sunday as he looks to continue the development of his team.

Bild raised concerns that an injury to Wirtz on Sunday could derail the planned transfer switch as they pointed to Leroy Sane’s failed move to Bayern Munich in 2019. He was due to move to the Bundesliga side but suffered an ACL injury playing for Manchester City in the Community Shield - he moved 12 months later for a reduced fee.

Florian Wirtz under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2027

As highlighted above, the further a move for Wirtz’s delays the bigger chance he could pick up an injury that could throw the deal into doubt. Wirtz is under contract with Leverkusen for another two years and if a deal is not done this summer - he will have just one season left on his contract come the end of the 2025-26.

That would make him available for a much-reduced fee as Leverkusen would need to cash in or risk losing him on a free transfer. Liverpool themselves have a number of players out of contract in 2027 as they look to future-proof their squad.