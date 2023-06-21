The Liverpool favourite is in the hunt for a new job and has a big decision to make on where to go next

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has emerged as an early favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job in the Championship. The Owls are in the hunt for a new boss after Darren Moore’s shock exit earlier this week.

The South Yorkshire club were promoted from League One last season after a dramatic late win over rivals Barnsley at Wembley in the play-off final. They are now searching for a manager as they prepare for life back in the second tier.

Gerrard has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over recent times but has ruled out the switch to the Middle East now. He has said: “I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

He is now the 11/4 favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job. Carlos Carvalhal follows at 3/1, with Vítor Campelos and Bruno Lage also in the running.

He played for Liverpool from 1989 to 2015 and made 710 appearances in all competitions during his time on the books of the Premier League giants, scoring 185 goals. The former England international won the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League with the Reds.

Gerrard left Merseyside for LA Galaxy before hanging up his boots after two years in MLS. He returned to Anfield for a spell coaching in the academy before landing the Rangers job.

He was a hit during his time at Ibrox and won the Scottish Premiership before heading back into England when Aston Villa came calling. However, his time in the Midlands didn’t work out in the end and he was sacked in October last year.