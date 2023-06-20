Liverpool remain heavily on the trail for another midfield signing this summer as Jurgen Klopp continues his pursuit of a new and improved engine room. Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, the Reds have set the tone for what could be a very fruitful transfer window, and there are plenty of other links in the mix right now.

One of the names on Liverpool’s radar is Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina, who has received a lot of attention already this transfer window. Barcelona are one of the clubs in the running for him and the Morocco international has been holding out for an official offer. However, the Catalonian side are said to be biding their time in hopes his transfer fee will lower and they can snag him for a bargain.

This has not gone down well with Amrabat though, who has reportedly grown ‘tired of waiting’ and is looking to secure plans for his future sooner rather than later. With Liverpool another potential suitor for the midfielder, Anfield has been flagged as a more likely destination.

According to Giacomo Iacobellis, Fiorentina are looking for €30 million (£25m) before they consider parting ways with Amrabat, and right now only two clubs are willing to pay that amount — Liverpool and Newcastle United. However, while it bodes well that the Reds have the cash for the player, his favoured destination is still Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid are also in the running for the 26-year-old after he commanded a lot of attention following the World Cup. Despite Liverpool’s willing to pay his asking price, if he is continuing to wait for Barcelona to make a move, the Reds may need to consider other options.