Former Liverpool stars agree £65m man is unhappy with current role

Two former Anfield favourites have given their verdict on one current Liverpool star’s role at the club.

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol believes Darwin Nunez is unhappy with his current role within the Reds squad.

The Uruguay international moved to Anfield in a reported £75m move from Portuguese giants Benfica during the summer of 2022 and went on to score 15 goals in 42 appearances during his first season with the club. Nunez improved that tally last season with 18 goals in 54 games and he also provided 13 assists throughout the campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s side lifted the Carabao Cup during the German’s final season in charge at Anfield.

However, Nunez was far from a regular starter in the Reds side throughout the season as just 22 of his 37 Premier League appearances came as part of Klopp’s starting eleven. There was further disappointment for the striker when Klopp’s successor Arne Slot named the Uruguayan as a substitute for his first competitive game in charge of the Reds as his side claimed a 2-0 win at Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town on Saturday lunchtime.

To make matters worse for the former Almeria frontman, he remained an unused substitute at Portman Road as fellow forwards Mo Salah and Diogo Jota got the goals that kicked off Slot’s managerial reign on a positive note. Although little is known of Nunez’s stance over his current role with the Reds ranks or how his future could play out as Slot settles into life on Merseyside.

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch was on hand to witness the win and he pointed to Nunez’s unhappiness with being limited to an unused substitute role. He said: "Obviously Nunez won't be happy. He's been on the bench today. I know what that's like being in a Liverpool today and someone is coming on ahead of you," he continued, as he pointed to the fact that two center-forwards were effectively preferred to him at Portman Road. "I think Gakpo come on ahead of him. He will be disappointed but looks like Jota's got the shirt at the moment."

Another former Anfield favourite agreed with Crouch’s view on the striker as Nicol told ESPN FC: “It’s not good for Darwin Nunez and it’s not good that Jota scores. If you’re Nunez, you’re wondering how you get a start. If Jota keeps scoring goals, then Nunez will not start. It’s beginning to feel like he’s not happy sitting on the bench, and it’s a carry on from last season, when he pretty much disappeared from the team. It kinda smells a little bit like that.”