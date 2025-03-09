Liverpool vs Newcastle team news ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

There are still three big games to go for Liverpool and Arne Slot will hardly be thinking about it.

But supporters are no doubt already turning their attention to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley. The Reds aim to defend their crown, having defeated Chelsea 1-0 in extra-time last season. They will face Newcastle on Sunday 16 March.

It is a chance for Slot to win a first piece of silverware since arriving as head coach. But first is a double-header against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, though, while the Reds will look to take another step closer to the Premier League title when they face Southampton on Saturday 8 March.

A 2-0 win over Newcastle earlier this week moved Liverpool 13 points clear at the summit of the table. The Reds will be favourites but the Magpies, who have not won a trophy since 1955, will be out to overturn the result.

There’s still two weeks to go before the latest showdown but here’s an early look at the players who could miss out.

Liverpool

Joe Gomez - out

Liverpool’s longest-serving defender has won seven trophies at the club - including two Carabao Cup. But Gomez had hamstring surgery last month and he is likely to miss the rest of the season - meaning he’ll have to watch on from the Wembley stands.

Conor Bradley - major doubt

The right-back enjoyed a breakthrough 2023-24 season and started last year’s victory over Chelsea as Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured. But Bradley faces a race against time to be fit after sustaining a hamstring injury in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa 11 days ago. Slot said before the Newcastle win: "I cannot exactly tell how many [weeks he will miss]. It's clear he went off with a muscle injury and it's going to take a while before he's back."

Tyler Morton - major doubt

The midfielder has been confined to a bit-part role this season but has played a significant role in Liverpool reaching the Carabao Cup final. Morton has made three appearances on the road to Wembley but he recently underwent an operation for a shoulder injury.

Newcastle United

Jamaal Lascelles - out

The Magpies club captain is a long road to recovery from a long-term knee injury. Should Newcastle win the competition, it will be interesting to see is Lascelles lifts the trophy.

Alexander Isak - likely to be fit

Eddie Howe’s troops suffered a huge blow before the league loss to Liverpool when the striker was unavailable. Isak has been prolific this season, plundering 21 goals in all competitions. But the Sweden international’s groin issue is only said to be minor and he should be fine in two weeks.

Joelinton - likely to be fit

The powerful midfielder has missed Newcastle’s previous five games with a knee injury but he is closing in on a return to action. Howe revealed he could face Brighton in the FA Cup today.

Sven Botman - likely to be fit

The key centre-back has been available for the previous six games because of a knee complaint. However, Botman could also be back against Brighton, according to Howe, and Newcastle will be desperate he stays fit.