Fresh 'twist' in Mo Salah Liverpool transfer saga following Jurgen Klopp decision
There have been fresh claims over Mo Salah's future at Liverpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool are planning a push to ensure Mo Salah remains at Anfield beyond the end of Jurgen Klopp’s managerial reign.
A ‘well-placed source’ at Anfield has reportedly told Football Insider the future of Salah has been a talking point amongst the Fenway Sports Group as the Reds owners look to persuade the Egyptian to prolong his seven-year stay with the club. The 31-year-old was the subject of several bids from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad during the summer and there were reports suggesting Salah would receive a two-year deal worth over £155m if the Reds could be persuaded to part company with the forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Saudi club are believed to have maintained their interest in Salah, who will enter the final year of his current contract during the summer. The report also suggests the Reds star is keen to make the move this summer and already has an agreement in place with Saudi chiefs. However, Liverpool are said to be keen to persuade Salah to remain at Anfield after defender Virgil van Dijk revealed he was unsure what his future could hold in the wake of Klopp’s announcement he will leave the club at the end of the season.
He said: “The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in, but when that will be announced we will see our situation. It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's era - I am still part of it that's why I don't like to talk about it - and that is my main focus. Hopefully, we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”