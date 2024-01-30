Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are planning a push to ensure Mo Salah remains at Anfield beyond the end of Jurgen Klopp’s managerial reign.

A ‘well-placed source’ at Anfield has reportedly told Football Insider the future of Salah has been a talking point amongst the Fenway Sports Group as the Reds owners look to persuade the Egyptian to prolong his seven-year stay with the club. The 31-year-old was the subject of several bids from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad during the summer and there were reports suggesting Salah would receive a two-year deal worth over £155m if the Reds could be persuaded to part company with the forward.

The Saudi club are believed to have maintained their interest in Salah, who will enter the final year of his current contract during the summer. The report also suggests the Reds star is keen to make the move this summer and already has an agreement in place with Saudi chiefs. However, Liverpool are said to be keen to persuade Salah to remain at Anfield after defender Virgil van Dijk revealed he was unsure what his future could hold in the wake of Klopp’s announcement he will leave the club at the end of the season.