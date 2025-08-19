Liverpool early team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

It will only be Liverpool’s second game of the 2025-26 Premier League season - yet there is a big feel heading into it.

The Reds’ trip to Newcastle United would already have significant importance around it. For the past two seasons, the St James’ Park meetings have been full of drama, while the Magpies earned a deserved victory over Arne Slot’s side in the Carabao Cup final last March.

But the ongoing saga surrounding Alexander Isak’s future means that there will be additional needle. Liverpool are keen to sign the Newcastle striker - and he wants to move to Anfield. However, the Reds had a £110 million bid turned down and little progress has been made. Isak has reportedly gone on strike in the North East and is now persona non grata among supporters.

Liverpool opened their Premier League title defence with a 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth. The Reds displayed their firepower yet also underlined they are vulnerable in defence, with both of the Cherries’ goals scored on the counter-attack.

Newcastle, meanwhile, raised the curtain on their campaign with a goalless draw against Aston Villa. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will know his side face a stern challenge and he will want as many of his troops available. Ahead of the game, here’s the latest on the injury front.

Jeremie Frimpong - hamstring

The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen has had a decent start to his Liverpool career. However, his high-octane style and number of sprints that he completes means he could be at a higher risk of picking up a hamstring problem. Frimpong informed Slot that he had an issue at half-time against Bournemouth before being withdrawn on the hour mark. The fact that the Netherlands international was able to continue suggests his problem is not too serious but he may be carefully managed in training this week.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Monday 25 August.

Conor Bradley - unknown

The Northern Ireland international has had injury problems last season and finds himself back on the treatment table. It has not been specified what Bradley’s current issue is but it has been enough to keep him out of the previous three games. Slot has not sounded overly concerned by the problem but will hope to have Bradley back sooner rather than later.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Monday 25 August.

Ryan Gravenberch - suspension

Liverpool have missed the key midfielder in the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace on penalties and Bournemouth. However, Gravenberch has now served his ban so will be back for the next game.

Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Monday 25 August.

Stefan Bajcetic - hamstring

It remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old will be part of Slot’s plans this season. Bajcetic caught the eye when breaking into the first team three campaigns ago but has endured fitness woes since. He did perform well at Las Palmas during his loan spell in the second half of last term but he sustained a problem that required surgery. Bajcetic has been linked with another possible move but Slot may well decide to keep the Spaniard and keep him for depth.

Potential return game: N/A.