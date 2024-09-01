Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Liverpool as one of European football’s biggest talents is told to snub a move to Anfield.

Germany legend Lothar Mattheus has called on Florian Wirtz to snub any interest from Liverpool and Manchester City and remain with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has scored 43 goals and provided 51 assists in 156 appearances during his four-yeatr stint in the Leverkusen senior setup and has become one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting talents during that time. However, the most successful season on his career came last time out as he provided 38 goal contributions in 49 appearances to help Xabi Alonso’s side on their way to a truly historic campaign.

His performances proved influential as Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions without losing a league game before completing a domestic double with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup). However, a remarkable treble was snatched away by Serie A club Atalanta as an Ademola Lookman hat-trick ensured they became the first side to beat Leverkusen in any competition with a 3-0 win in the Europa League Final. Wirtz’s form carried into the Euro 2024 Finals when he was viewed as a key part of the Germany squad that were aiming for major tournament success on home soil. He scored two goals in five appearances and found the net when any thoughts of success came to an end with a 2-1 defeat in a quarter-final clash with eventual winners Spain.

Wirtz has carried his form into the new season after reports of interest from some of European football’s biggest clubs failed to result in a firm offer for his services during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old scored twice as his side kicked off their title defence with a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend and provided an assist as they suffered their first defeat in 35 games with a 3-2 loss against RB Leipzig on Saturday night.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona have all be suggested as possible suitors for Wirtz in recent months - but German legend Mattheus has insisted he is in the right place as he turns his attention to trying to help Germany to success at the next World Cup Finals.

He told Sky Germany: “I think it would be best for him to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in a familiar environment. Will he have the same position as he did in Leverkusen if he goes to Liverpool, Manchester or Barcelona? There is only one category for him. It’s good for the Bundesliga anyway. He is still at an age where he hasn’t won that many championships. The Champions League games this year are also experiences that will make him even stronger. Hopefully he stays injury-free.”