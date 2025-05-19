Liverpool are in the race to sign Bayern Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s summer window is shaping up with plenty of encouragement.

The 2024-25 season is not even over, but the Reds are not sitting on their hands. Arne Slot’s side may be Premier League champions but it is clear that the Anfield head coach and sporting director Richard Hughes are keen to accelerate Liverpool’s recruitment plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness, planning for next season started last summer when a deal was agreed to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. He will arrive on July 1 for a fee of up to £29 million.

It appears Liverpool have been prepared for the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold for some time. The right-back will not sign a new contract at Anfield and is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. But the replacement has already been found, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong edging closer to a transfer for around £30 million.

It’s been widely agreed by supporters for some months that a new left-back is required. Andy Robertson has been a tremendous servant and won eight major trophies in as many years at Liverpool. However, the Scotland international is now aged 31 and a long-term successor is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the idea of Florian Wirtz lining up in for Liverpool has also got supporters’ mouths watering. The playmaker is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe, having been scintillating for Bayer Leverkusen, having fired 57 goals and 67 assists in 197 appearances and helped Die Werkself win their maiden Bundesliga title last season.

A departure from Leverkusen appears to be in the offing for Wirtz this summer. It has long been expected that he would join German superpowers Bayern Munich - but there was a twist last week. Wirtz’s parents reportedly jetted into England for talks last week, with suggestions they were with Manchester City. However, Liverpool are keen on the Germany international and would be willing to make a strong pitch if they feel they have a genuine chance of signing him.

And according to German newspaper Kicker, Liverpool have been given hope. It’s suggested that Bayern are not as far in front to win the race for Wirtz’s signature as some have suggested.

It’s said that the 22-year-old is still to make a decision on his future, but one English club is ‘said to be in a very good position and has high hopes of winning the race’. A price tag of £125 million has been suggested and the winners of the race will subsequently make an offer to Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xabi Alonso, who has now left his post as Leverkusen boss to join Real Madrid, spoke about Wirtz’s future before a 2-2 draw against Mainz 05 on the final day of the campaign. The former Liverpool midfielder said: "Flo is one of the top players in the world," Alonso declared passionately at a recent press conference. "He is world-class. Flo possesses a remarkably mature mind, guided by those who care deeply for him, especially his parents. They're at a pivotal point in his career. Whichever path he chooses, I'm close to Flo, and I will be delighted for him.”