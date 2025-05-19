Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training at AXA Training Centre on May 16, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are making moves before the transfer market has even opened

Liverpool are moving swiftly to add to Arne Slot’s squad this summer with the club now said to be advancing negotiations to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

It has previously been reported that the are Reds’ interested in the star with the Cherries setting a £45m price tag for the defender, who has shone for the Vitality Stadium club this term.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update, posting on X: “Understand Liverpool have contacted Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez deal with talks now advancing! Liverpool are also completing the agreement on personal terms with Kerkez, keen on the move. Negotiations underway between clubs on transfer fee.“

Kerkez talks advance as Frimpong closes in on move

It comes after Jeremie Frimpong completed the first part of his medical ahead of a proposed move to Liverpool worth around £29m. The Bayer Leverkusen ace will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club with the boyhood Reds ace set to move to Real Madrid when his contract expires.

Liverpool are well stocked at left-back with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas Arne Slot’s options for the position. However, one of those players is likely to head for the exit door if a deal to sign Kerkez is completed.

Robertson is in the final year of his contract next season but has expressed a desire to stay at Anfield. The Scotland international has enjoyed a huge period of success with Liverpool after joining on a bargain deal from Hull City way back in 2018.

Tsimikas arrived at the Reds in 2020 and scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup final against Chelsea in 2022. He is under contract until 2027.

What Andy Robertson has said on his Liverpool future

Robertson is one of three Liverpool players out of contract next summer but he has expressed his wish to sign a new deal.

He said recently in conversation with Jamie Carragher at Football For Change’s charity lunch: “I have only got a year left, so I hope all you guys can help me with making the same noise around a new contract as you did with Mo and Virgil’s!

“Maybe you [speaking to Carragher] can stop linking the club with other left-backs as well!

“No look, I’ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left. I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let’s see what the future holds.

“I still believe I can still produce good performances and some really good performances and I think I have done that this season.

“So I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”