How do Everton and Liverpool’s fair play records compare to their Premier League rivals this season?

There have been contrasting starts to the new Premier League season for Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool.

With the first international break of the season now in full swing, Everton are sat at the bottom of the table after Saturday’s dramatic late defeat against Bournemouth left Sean Dyche’s men without a point from their opening three games. What already seems to be a long and challenging season will resume when the Toffees face a tough-looking visit Aston Villa next weekend.

For Liverpool, the early signs of their first season under new head coach Arne Slot have been positive. Along with reigning champions Manchester City, the Reds are one of only two clubs with a perfect record from their opening trio of games after taking maximum points from away days at Manchester United and Ipswich Town and Slot’s Anfield debut against Brentford.

The results on both sides of Stanley Park have left the Toffees and Reds at opposite ends of the Premier League table as players from both clubs head away to represent their countries across the globe. That isn’t the only table where the two clubs are in vastly contrasting positions as the same can be said of the Premier League’s fair play table.

Premier League Fair Play table 2024/25

1. Liverpool (4 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 4 points) 2. Brighton and Hove Albion (4 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 4 points) 3. Tottenham Hotspur (5 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 5 points) 4. Manchester City (5 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 5 points) 5. West Ham United (5 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 5 points) 6. AFC Bournemouth (6 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 6 points) 7. Brentford (6 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 6 points) 8. Nottingham Forest (7 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 9. Leicester City (7 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 10. Manchester United (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 12. Crystal Palace (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 13. Fulham (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 14. Southampton (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 15. Aston Villa (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 16. Chelsea (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 17. Everton (3 yellow cards, 1 red cards, 8 points) 18. Ipswich Town (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 19. Arsenal (7 yellow cards, 1 red cards, 10 points) 20. Newcastle United (8 yellow cards, 1 red cards, 13 points)