Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona are all said to hold an interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales says that it would be ‘crazy’ to consider selling Alexander Isak in the summer - but has not ruled out an exit.

Isak is the Magpies’ talisman and has plundered 22 goals so far this season. As a result, the red-hot striker has been linked with several clubs with the summer transfer window looming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St James’ Park chief executive Eales spoke with the media after the Magpies released their latest accounts. Newcastle have had to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules in recent times, having to sell Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last summer. Isak may want a bumper pay rise if he were to stay with the Magpies, with The Times reporting he currently earns £140,000 per week - significantly less than Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Eales was asked if that is something that Newcastle could afford - and did not give a firm answer. He replied: “We’re going to be clear, he has multi years left [on his deal]. “So all of these things, we will have the discussions in terms of a new deal, just like we did, whether it’s Joelinton, Bruno or Anthony Gordon. That’s something that we will approach in the summer.”

Asked about the speculation surrounding Isak’s future, Eales said: “It is part and parcel of the world we live in, but it is frustrating. The reality is that all of our players are under long-term deals. They’re committed to the club, so from that perspective, we’re not looking to move any player on. It would be crazy for us to consider it [selling stars].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we chose to renew contracts of players and keep key players here, that means there is going to be an impact in terms of what you have available elsewhere, but Eddie [Howe, the head coach] knows that and understands the financial parameters we have here.”

Isak ambitions

The Times reports that Newcastle have still to hold new contract talks with Isak and they will take place at the end of the campaign. But the former Real Sociedad marksman wants to play regularly in the Champions League, having had just one campaign in Europe’s elite club competition so far.

That is something the Magpies may not be able to offer. They are pushing for Champions League qualification but currently sit sixth in the Premier League and two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool interest

It has been suggested that Liverpool could be in the market for a new striker in the summer despite running away with the Premier League title. Darwin Nunez has struggled for consistency since arriving from Benfica in July 2022 for what could become a club-record £85 million fee. The Uruguay international has scored just six goals in all competitions this campaign and has largely been overlooked for a starting spot. Nunez was courted by Saudi Arabia clubs in the January transfer window.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has again been hit by fitness issues and it has meant Luis Diaz has had to operate as a makeshift centre-forward on occasions.