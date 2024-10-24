Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has made the bold claim that he is the most underrated player of all time.

Speaking on the famed CBS Sports Golazo show alongside Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo, the panel were working on another Champions League night as they looked at the latest European appearances figures for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian notched his 69th game in the Champions League with the win over RB Leipzig with only Steven Gerrard and Carragher managing more.

Salah has 69 games, while Gerrard 87 but the former centre-back has a record 91 appearances which left the panel stunned. Reacting to the graphic, ex-Manchester City and England player Richards said: “That’s pretty legendary that.”

To which Carragher replied: “Look at the company I’m in and who I’m above of! The amount of stick I get...I think I’m the most underrated footballer of all time.” As presenter Scott laughed at Carragher’s claim and Henry was left visibly stunned, Richards said: “I wouldn’t go that far!”

He played 737 times for the club after graduating from their academy and was known for his consistency, desire, heart and robustness as, according to Transfermarkt, he rarely missed a game through injury with only three registered absences across his time at the club.

Heading into the weekend clash with Arsenal, he backed Liverpool to go and ‘get a result’ following their continuation of the side’s form and Arsenal’s mounting injury problems. He gave his view on speaking to Redmen TV's live stream in aid of Zoe's Place.

"The fact we won the first two games, it's not to say it'll be easy, I wouldn't risk anyone. I think Arsenal is that big and they've got injury problems, it's early days, top of the league, but we're going to our title rival - I want to go there and get a result.” The Reds face Arsenal on Sunday after both sides were victorious in the Champions League. Arsenal overcame Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk but they were sweating on the fitness of multiple players including Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber.