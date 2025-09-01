'It looks like' - Arne Slot drops Joe Gomez transfer hint after Liverpool receive bid

Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been linked with a departure from the club on transfer deadline day.

Arne Slot has suggested that Joe Gomez’s performance in Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal shows why the defender must stay at the club.

The Reds’ longest-serving player has been linked with an exit ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline. AC Milan are keen on signing Gomez and have reportedly made a £10 million bid.

The England international has struggled for regular minutes in recent seasons and endured injury problems. But he’s remained highly popular among fans and in the dressing room, and has underlined his importance to the team. Gomez can play in all four positions in defence and has operated in midfield in the past.

Liverpool are closing in on signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125 million. In addition, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is on the Reds’ wish list after lodging a £35 million offer and there have been suggestions that a deal could see Gomez granted permission to depart. But given Konate could face a spell on the sidelines, coupled with Gomez’s display against Arsenal, an exit could be ruled out after he earned praise from Slot.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Slot said when asked about what could happen on deadline day: “I always add to that 'for the right money and the right player' but I don't know if that's happening at the moment. I'm just getting my emotions right after winning the game. I will hear probably tonight if anything will happen. If you look at Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones coming in today, it tells you that we already have a strong squad."

Adding to Sky Sports on deadline day, Slot said:"Quite busy because I have to take a flight at two o'clock! On a serious note, let's wait and see. I haven't spoken to [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] yet. I don't think it's a surprise we are trying to see if we can strengthen the squad but if that isn't possible we are more than happy to do that with this team."