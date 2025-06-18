Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

Kostas Tsimikas has admitted that he would be tempted to leave Liverpool for more regular action - but is not bemoaning his current situation.

It’s approaching five years since the left-back joined the Reds from Olympiacos. In his time at Anfield, Tsimikas has won four major trophies. The most recent was the Premier League title, while he scored the winning penalty to beat Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final at Wembley.

However, Tsimikas has been deputy to Andy Robertson for his entire Liverpool career. In the 2024-25 season, the Greece international started just nine league games, although he did make a total of 29 appearances in all competitions. His role has been shrouded in more doubt as Arne Slot’s champions are closing in on signing AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

The number of matches he played across the board is why Tsimikas is not frustrated, as he described Liverpool akin to being on Broadway. But aged 29, he did suggest he would open to a departure if it meant more minutes elsewhere.

What’s been said

Speaking to Greek media outlet Sport 24, Tsimikas said: “It's definitely a temptation to play more. But for me the 27-29 games I play every year in all competitions are more than playing 40 for another team and in another league, here I am on the Broadway of football.

“I'm happy here, for five years I've always been happy with these players I had by my side and with the jersey I wore. It's very difficult to reach such a level, to play in 27 games in a season with a Liverpool shirt.

“If you think about it, not all players play 50 games, some play 50, others 10, others play five. I think 27 games I played on average over the last four years is a good number. I would definitely like to play more, but from then on in this league, with this team I was always happy and I always gave my best, so I was OK with the games I played.”

‘This year's championship was treacherous’

Liverpool won the Premier League against the odds in Slot’s maiden season as head coach. The Dutchman had the gargantuan task of filling the void left behind by Jurgen Klopp, who was responsible for restoring the Reds’ position back among the European elite. Klopp guided Liverpool to seven major trophies during his nine-year tenure, including the Champions League and Premier League.

But under Slot, Liverpool took a step forward and comfortably won a record-equalling 20th English championship with four matches to spare. On the triumph, Tsimikas said: “I can't tell you what didn't happen in previous years, but I can tell you what pushed us this year. And yes, before we faced the good City, it's tough to fight a team like that. Before I came, in 2019 we lost the title at 98-97 (points), then in 2023 we went to 93-92 and this year we mathematically won it at 82.

“As a football player, when the year starts, you always expect and hope that you can win the championship. But, as the English say, it's not over until it's over, because you know that once these teams get going, they don't stop and they don't lose points That's why we never, ever said anything. Even in the last game when we only wanted three points, we were 100% there, dedicated. We wanted to finish it mathematically, to be champions, and after that, to celebrate together.

“Before that, nothing, we were saying ‘we want a little more, we're not champions yet, we want a little more to achieve our goals’. That was the primary thing, to take each game individually, to get the points.

“Those who say it's an easy championship are wrong. There wasn't a single easy game, there is no easy team in the Premier League. For the first time in history, seven teams finished with 65+ points. Check out our games. Outside of the derbies, the biggest wins this year were the 2-1 win over Brighton, which we had to overturn, and the double at Brentford, which Darwin (Nunez) redeemed us in injury time.

“Even with Southampton, we played at Anfield, they were basically relegated and in the first half we couldn't change a pass. We played our worst game and were losing 0-1 at halftime; we had to turn things around again.

“This year's championship was treacherous; it didn't have a behemoth like City in previous years, but all the teams had strength, except for the three that were relegated. There is no easy game, every game is a war. The worst games are against teams like Forest, we also suffered our first defeat of the year against them and at their home we were left in the bottom. There is no inside or outside, the difference is now very small. Teams come to Anfield to win, each team has stars, exceptional players, who have cost a lot.”