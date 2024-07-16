Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have three senior players who are now into the final 12 months of their contract.

Liverpool have a lot to consider this summer, from new signings, to player sales and contract extensions. The Reds have been linked with a number of exciting potential transfers but there is a lot to address at Anfield too.

Following the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of new sporting director Richard Hughes, fans have been looking forward to a fruitful transfer window. Hughes teased that Liverpool are looking ahead to a busy August, which could see them bring in some marquee signings to set Arne Slot up for his first season in charge.

One of the biggest talking points within the club right now though, is whether those with expiring contracts will remain at the club for the 2024/25 season. Mohamed Salah was the main concern last summer when Saudi Arabia were pulling out every stop in attempt to make him the poster boy of the Pro League. However, those talks have since been diluted and now, Virgil van Dijk is the main point of concern.

Following the Netherlands’ exit from Euro 2024, the dejected captain said during an interview that he was going to ‘think carefully’ this summer about what he wants ‘at club level and as an international’. This naturally sparked headlines that he could be thinking about moving away from Anfield, but a reassuring report from James Pearce has come at the right time.

In The Athletic’s latest Transfer DealSheet, Pearce wrote that ‘Liverpool are relaxed about the situation’ with Van Dijk, whose contract is due to expire next June, along with Salah’s and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s.

“After such an energy-sapping 2023/24 campaign ended in national team heartache with England’s late winner, it was hardly a surprise he was not in the mood to talk about the future. The fella needs a holiday.”

Indeed, the Netherlands were ejected from Euro 2024 in the semi-finals after England edged out a nail-biting 2-1 win thanks to a last minute Ollie Watkins goal. The international defeat came following Liverpool’s Premier League title near-miss. The Reds had been hoping for another league trophy for Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge but some disappointing results towards the end of the campaign saw them relinquish their place in the title fight.

Prior to his comments out in Germany, Van Dijk had stressed he is ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool and that talks surrounding his future had been ‘taken out of context’ as reports had linked him with an exit.

The 33-year-old first joined Liverpool back in 2017 as a revolutionary signing to Klopp’s backline. The Reds splashed a former record £75 million on bringing Van Dijk to Anfield and following Jordan Henderson’s departure, he has stepped up as captain.

Liverpool are still working on new defensive signings this summer to aid Van Dijk and his team. Following the injury crisis to their backline which saw the likes of Joël Matip and Andy Robertson ruled out for extensive periods of time, the Reds are focusing on bringing in reinforcements, while also keeping hold of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.