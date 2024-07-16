Liverpool hoping to secure '£25m' for two defenders who ‘want’ exit

Liverpool FC | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: Two defenders could finally seal moves away.

Liverpool could reportedly earn up to £25m for the exit of two defenders this summer.

The Reds have been linked with defensive additions so far during the window with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and Lille’s Leny Yoro just a few names linked.

And yet, they are well stocked at the back. They have two options for both full-back roles in addition to their four senior centre-backs - and Joe Gomez is also capable of filling in on either flank if needed. Joel Matip has left the club after his deal expired but his replacement was already found last season as Jarrell Quansah stepped up into the first-team squad and proved he was capable of playing at that level.

They have also welcomed back Sepp van den Berg after a successful loan spell at Mainz last season - who has reportedly impressed during pre-season training so far - but reports from Holland are claiming that PSV Eindhoven are eyeing up a move.

Voetbal Interational have stipulated that Liverpool want at least £17m to part ways with the 22-year-old but PSV have no intention of matching that figure and want them to lower the asking price. It would be around a fair fee given he is valued around €12.00m.

On top of that, Nat Phillips could also exit after two separate loan spells away from the club last season. He has been on the fringes across his entire career in the first-team squad, enjoying just one run in the side in the 2020/21 season when they suffered an injury crisis at centre-back.

Trabonzspor have registered an interest and even had a £4m offer turned down while the Athletic have reported that a £8m-£10m fee is the valuation Liverpool are holding out for. Any funds recouped would free up squad space and help give them extra backing to fund a deal for a dream signing, should it present itself this summer. But with both sides struggling to match the valuations, it could be a deal that drags on across the window.