James Pearce has delivered some insight into a major Liverpool transfer conundrum.

Once the new year rolls in, Liverpool will be staring down the barrel of some big decisions that need addressing. After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, the Reds are expected to revisit the market to bolster their squad in multiple areas. There is also the matter of the three key players who are quickly approaching the end of their contracts.

Contrasting reports continue to emerge regarding the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three players are at risk of leaving Anfield for free at the end of the season but with things going well under Arne Slot, there is hope among the fans that the trio will commit to new deals.

James Pearce has provided a promising update on Salah, who has been a huge target for Saudi Arabian clubs for more than a year now. Last summer, Al-Ittihad made the Egyptian their top priority and offered eye-popping money for his signature.

After the Reds turned down a mammoth £150 million offer, the SPL side reportedly tabled a record-breaking sum, eclipsing the £200 million mark. Despite the intense speculation, Salah opted to stay at Liverpool then and has committed to the final year of his contract as well. The 32-year-old has once again hit the ground running for the Reds, with 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions so far.

The Egyptian has been crucial for Liverpool since his arrival in 2017 and plenty of supporters are eager to see him stay just a little bit longer. James Pearce recently opened the floor to some questions in the latest Liverpool Mailbag for The Athletic.

One reader asked whether it made more sense to extend Salah’s contract by two years rather than letting him leave for free and splashing the cash on a suitable replacement.

Pearce replied: “Liverpool want to keep Salah and the player is keen on staying put. It comes down to whether both parties can agree a compromise in terms of the basic salary, the bonus structure and the length of the contract.

“I wrote after his match-winning contribution against Aston Villa last weekend that I thought a two-year extension on similar terms to his current contract would make sense. That would take him up to his 35th birthday in 2027.

“Physically, Salah is a machine and his output is remarkable, but if he wanted a significant pay rise or longer than an extra two years, then that’s a real dilemma. He can’t defy Father Time forever.”

Salah will turn 33 next June but so far, he is showing no signs of slowing down. However, there will soon be a time where Liverpool and their star winger must part ways, whether that is through a transfer or his retirement.