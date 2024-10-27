Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two former Premier League stars have given their take on the meeting of two of their old clubs following Liverpool’s draw at title rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has described his disappointment at the Reds’ second-half performance in Sunday’s draw with Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s side made a slow start at the Emirates Stadium and were punished when the Gunners went in front with just ten minutes on the clock with a neat turn and devastating finish from England star Bukayo Saka. Reds captain Virgil van Dijk restored parity just after the quarter-hour mark but it was the hosts that took a lead into half-time after Mikel Merino notched his first goal for the club with a header just minutes before the interval.

Liverpool seemed to be handed the initiative during the second-half when the Gunners were robbed of the services of key defender Gabriel after he hobbled out of the action and was replaced by Jakub Kiwior. However, chances were few and far-between as the Reds had to rely on a clinical finish from Mo Salah to claim a point that Carragher believes could have been three had they taken full advantage of their hosts’ plight.

He told Sky Sports: “I must say I was disappointed with Liverpool in the second-half in terms of chances created. The one chance they did, that man there (Salah) finishes it brilliant. Listen, you got away to a title rival, you get a point and you’re more than happy with that. But when you think of the problems Arsenal had, not just before the game but during the game with the changes they had to make with a makeshift back four and the young kid coming on at left-back, I would expect them to create a lot more in the second-half.”

Former Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott delivered a similar verdict on his old club after claiming the Gunners lost their freedom to build on their advantage following Gabriel’s substitution and he stated it was a ‘similar story’ for Liverpool after they were unable to claim more than a point from their visit to a Premier League title rival.

“This was an opportunity for Liverpool to show what they are made of and what I found disappointing was the lack of intensity when they had Arsenal on the ropes. Arsenal were dropping back, they allowed the pressure, they were happy to sit in and take the 2-1 because they are now rigid in certain ways. That’s the bit I don’t want Arsenal to lose, it’s that freedom when they are winning, to put teams to the sword and they didn’t quite do that, they didn’t do enough to win the game. But Liverpool as well, it was the same story for themselves.”