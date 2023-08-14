Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been speaking about a key problem and how to resolve it after the draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his former side one way to improve following their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Speaking on commentary on Sky Sports’ coverage of the match, he claimed that Liverpool need to sign an ‘out and out defender’ after Chelsea found it too easy to cause endless problems for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Granted, another huge issue is the lack of a traditional defensive midfielder or ‘number six’ and whilst Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed a strong debut, he was forced to play out of position to help cover their current issue.

It seems they will miss out on both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and there is currently no key target outside of them who looks close to completing a move.

Whilst that situation is also key (and ongoing) there also seems to be a growing issue at the back. Klopp’s new inverted full-back system for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson has no doubt contributed to a more flowing attack from start to finish, but it has also left them exposed.

Last season saw Manchester City consistently field a backline of four natural centre-backs, with Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji often featuring in the full-back roles. Arsenal also adopted this approach; they had Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu who also played in a similar role under Mikel Arteta and they also signed Jurrel Timber this summer who can play on both sides to further strengthen in a similar role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This shift to having ‘proper defenders’ in defence is more of a call-back to the past - when the full-back’s main job was to defend, rather than attack but they help to bring more stability in a game that is quickly-adapting year-on-year. The likes of Akanji and Timber are great examples because both can play on either side or in the centre and both offer that tactical versatility.

In possession, these players are tasked with being able to play out from the back, start attacks and help carry the ball into the opposition’s half, rather than focusing on being in advanced positions as often as possible. Liverpool don’t possess any players like that in their defensive arsenal.

Joe Gomez has filled in at right-back on occasion, but his lack of defensive awareness and consistency doesn’t qualify him to be that ‘out and out’ defender that Carragher so desperately believes Liverpool need.

One player on the market who could fill the role of right-back and centre-back is Benjamin Pavard - the Bayern Munich defender has been linked with a move away this summer and his ball-playing ability and tactical awareness is very strong. He’s also a World Cup and Champions League winner and four-time Bundesliga champion.

However, Manchester United are pushing for a move for the defender and he could soon be off the market.