Liverpool have been linked with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato but Jan Molby has offered an alternative solution.

Arne Slot should look to reunite with David Hancko at Liverpool.

That is the verdict of former Reds favourite Jan Molby ahead of the summer transfer window. Slot is on track to win the Premier League title in his maiden campaign as Anfield head coach - with Liverpool sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table.

But the Dutchman will not want to rest on his laurels and has already insisted that the Reds should be challenging for major honours every year. Defence is an area that Liverpool could look to strengthen, with Kop legend Jamie Carragher believing that someone to play left-back and centre-back should be on the radar.

Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato is rumoured to be on the Reds’ radar. The 18-year-old has already made more than 100 appearances for the Eredivisie giants and has been capped five times for the Netherlands. Hato is regarded as one of the Europe’s top prospects.

What’s been said

But Molby believes that Hancko, who worked with Slot at Feyenoord, would be significantly cheaper. The Slovakia international was linked with Liverpool last summer after Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat. Hancko has also been a suggested target for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Juventus in recent months.

And Molby believes he could be an alternative to Hato. Speaking to soccernews.nl, said: "That Feyenoord player, Hancko, is in any case a lot cheaper than Jorrel Hato, who already has a great reputation. He was recently at Anfield Road to watch a match."

“Like many others, I think that if Liverpool go into the market, it will be for a new centre-back, a new left-back perhaps and a backup for the number six position.”

‘Very relaxed’

Slot’s first summer in terms of incomings was quiet, with Federico Chiesa the only fresh face to arrive from Juventus for £10 million. The Reds have agreed to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in July - but more fresh faces are likely to be on the radar.

Liverpool could also be forced to replace Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the key trio’s respective contracts expiring at the end of the season. Meanwhile, there is speculation over Darwin Nunez’s long-term future. The striker has struggled for consistency since his arrival from Benfica in July 2022 and was wanted by Saudi Arabia clubs in January.

Regardless of what happens, Molby has faith in Liverpool’s hierarchy. He has trust in sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, who last year returned as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football. Molby added: “I have something like that with Liverpool now: Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are responsible for the incoming transfers, and that makes me very relaxed, because I have so much confidence in the quality of those gentlemen to get the right players. It doesn't matter who it is, if they are behind it, if they think: this or that footballer is good for Liverpool, then that is good enough for me too.”