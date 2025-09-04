Liverpool set to let club legend leave as Everton line up unlikely swap deal | Getty Images

Joe Gomez came seriously close to ending his decade long spell at Liverpool, but just how close did he come to departing?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be able to look back on the transfer window with more than a little smugness knowing that they have strengthened significantly from their position as Premier League champions.

Richard Hughes didn’t just work miracles in terms of the players that he brought to Anfield either with good fees and clauses inserted into every departure, Arne Slot being left with the type of squad that will be the envy of most around Europe, never mind England. The Reds boss has been rewarded, not only for his patience, but for his success last season too. The task he faces now, is harbouring the same work ethic and ethos that raised the levels of those no longer deemed good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How close Joe Gomez was to leaving Liverpool

One player who looked like he was leaving, only to face a late decision as the clock ticked down on his future was Joe Gomez, the versatile defender being close to a move to AC Milan after a fee and personal terms were agreed. Speaking to Sky Sports Italy’s transfer journalist Luca Bendoni, who was reporting on the deal, Liverpool World has learned just how close the 28-year old came to moving to Serie A and the Rossoneri.

Bendoni told Liverpool World: “Milan had a full agreement in place for Joe Gomez. All set to be signed, player supposed to travel, flight booked. They had an internal deadline around 1pm because they wanted to check him with medicals so they (Milan) needed the green light on time. The green light could only come if Liverpool signed (Marc) Guehi, but it had to be before 1pm because they had to fly him (Gomez) to Italy. (In the end) They had no time.”

What has Gomez said about his time at Liverpool?

Gomez reflected on his position as the longest serving player at Liverpool at the end of last season and for all that regular football at another huge European club would have been an attractive proposition, staying at Anfield isn’t a bad backup plan: “Looking back now I’m full of gratitude & take so much pride in being a part of this club and city,” said the England international. “No denying the challenges along the way, but embracing them to grow as both a player and a person is something I’ve always tried to do & I’m grateful for all the support in trying to do that.

“It’s been a blessing to be a part of the different dressing rooms and getting to create such special memories over the years with so many great players & staff. I felt it was important to share my thanks to you all for the support throughout the years, it’s always meant the world and I will never take it for granted. A decade in red… and still hungry to keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no Guehi signed or Jarell Quansah, Gomez is now the first-choice backup to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate with Slot delighted with how he stepped up to the plate after the latter got injured against Arsenal. There is a reason why he is still a Liverpool after all these years.