The one area of uncertainty in Liverpool’s squad is in defence with the club’s standpoint on one centre-half now a little clearer.

Liverpool are going about their business in this transfer window as if they have a rebuild to complete under Arne Slot despite nothing being further from the truth.

Every departure has been replaced so far with Jeremie Frimpong an exciting replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and will offer something completely different in attack.

Transfers are also being made with one eye on the future too with players like Milos Kerkez and the record signing of Florian Wirtz only at the beginning of their respective careers, it is fine tuning, rather than a total overhaul.

The one area of the park where there is most uncertainty is in the middle of defence despite Virgil van Dijk putting pen to paper on a new deal. Ibrahima Konate is being eyed by Real Madrid and Jarell Quansah could be on his way to Bayer Leverkusen.

There has been an update on another stopper though as Joe Gomez celebrates 10 years at the club and becomes the longest servant in the senior squad.

Liverpool make Joe Gomez future amid centre-half uncertainty

According to TBR, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has said that the 28-year old is content to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place, however, should an offer come in and he wants to leave, they won’t block any potential move.

In short, it looks like Slot is more than happy to have a reliable backup in his squad who can provide stability and help new signings to settle into life at Anfield, if he can stay fit, he will probably get more game time too.

Leeds United, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all been named as potential suitors for Gomez.

What has Gomez said about his Liverpool future?

Gomez had a frustrating season with injuries last season and featured just 17 times in total, not that it has dampened his spirits as he took to Instagram to thank Liverpool fans for their support over the last decade: “Ten years ago as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future.

“Looking back now I’m full of gratitude & take so much pride in being a part of this club and city.

“No denying the challenges along the way, but embracing them to grow as both a player and a person is something I’ve always tried to do & I’m grateful for all the support in trying to do that.

“It’s been a blessing to be a part of the different dressing rooms and getting to create such special memories over the years with so many great players & staff.

“I felt it was important to share my thanks to you all for the support throughout the years, it’s always meant the world and I will never take it for granted.

“A decade in red… and still hungry to keep going. @liverpoolfc”

With two years still to go on his contract with Liverpool, there should be no rush to chase Gomez out the door and he is clearly still happy to stay with the champions and embrace the next phase of the Slot revolution.