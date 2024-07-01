Jose Mourinho wants to sign £85 million Liverpool star in 'transfer of the year'

Getty Images

Liverpool have attracted some interest from former rival manager Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool are playing out a quiet transfer window as things stand but with Arne Slot looking to create a strong squad for his first season in charge, we can expect to see the rumours ramp up as the weeks go by.

While the Reds have been linked with a number of exciting transfer targets, rumours surrounding potential exits have also been doing the rounds. Joël Matip and Thiago Alcantara have already bid farewell to the fans but it remains to be seen whether they will be the only two headed for the door before the new season starts.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in 2025, which has stirred up quite the speculation on this transfer window. As things stand, the three will leave the club in 12 months time as a free agents, unless they sign new contracts or are sold this summer. Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez have both attracted interest in recent weeks as well, with Díaz the main concern after it was reported he is no longer ‘fully comfortable’ at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp gone.

Talks over Núñez’s potential exit had gone quiet but new reports from Turkey have linked him to Fernerbahce, where the club have ‘started talks’ to sign the Uruguayan this window. The new information, relayed via Football365, claims that the Süper Lig powerhouses are looking to bring Núñez to the club on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

New manager Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing up the ‘transfer of the year’, involving Liverpool’s frontman. Despite making 56 appearances in all competitions last season and missing just two Premier League games, Fenerbahce are looking to strike a temporary deal for Núñez. His future has been discussed by many fans and pundits, with his squandered chances being placed under the microscope plenty of times over the last campaign.

The Uruguay international netted 18 goals and bagged a further 13 assists in all competitions but his missed chances overshadowed those he actually tucked away. Many have urged the £85 million record signing to be given more time to up his game, but Jamie Carragher believes there is no more he can prove from this point.

“You are looking at it now and after two years, I don’t think there is going to be a massive improvement in him,” the Anfield icon said last season. “What we have seen in the last two years is what he is. He can cause trouble, he can be erratic with his finishing. I don’t think it is going to be enough to win you the biggest trophies so I think there is a big decision to be made on him in the summer.”