Liverpool are ramping up their preparations in Asia as the new season draws closer.

The Reds have already kicked off their summer schedule, losing to Manchester United on Tuesday, but Jurgen Klopp won’t be too concerned.

In the meantime, Liverpool continue to be linked with a number of transfers, and with than in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Klopp doubles down

Klopp has doubled down on his belief that Liverpool do not need a new midfielder this summer.

“How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest,” he said on Wednesday.

“There is no need for a new midfielder. We cannot just add on midfielders. We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games.

“That is the situation we have; really, you can count our midfielders. If you go through, the quality of the players we have is really, really high.

“For me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well, after last season how he started. He is very young, came back brilliant, then had a little low, that is completely normal after being that long out. So, really excited about seeing him.”

Davies latest

Liverpool are likely to sell centre-back Ben Davies this summer, and they won’t be short of options.

Blackburn Rovers have made it clear they are pushing for a deal, but they are not the only ones, with the Liverpool Echo claiming Middlesbrough and Stoke City are also interested.

Liverpool are said to be looking for a package worth £4million to sell the centre-back this summer.

Ojo finds new club

Sheyi Ojo has finally left Liverpool on a permanent deal.

The winger completed a whopping eight loan spells, the most recent of which was with Millwall last season.

But he has now returned to one of his recent loan clubs, and on a permanent deal, joining Cardiff City by signing a two-year contract.