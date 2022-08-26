Liverpool are actively seeking reinforcements after their midfield injury crisis worsened this week.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool are actively looking to bring in a midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

And the Reds boss has admitted he was wrong to repeatedly suggest that part of his squad did not need bolstering earlier in the window.

Liverpool's injury crisis in the centre of the park worsened this week with the news that Naby Keita has picked up a muscle issue to join Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This latest blow has inspired a change of tack from the club's recruitment staff, who had previously insisted no further signings would arrive this summer.

However, Klopp insists they will only pull the trigger if the 'right player' is found.

He said: "We are looking for it and if it is the right player we need him and if it is not the right player we don’t need him.

"[Our need] changed of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That’s the situation.

"But the specific point doesn’t change – we will do something but it has to be the right one.

"Curtis comes back, Thiago not too far off, Diogo not too far off, Joel comes back and that all eases the situation slightly.

"It would be great if no one gets on the list on the other side with a really intense time coming up.

"We know all that. We will not change how we deal with the situation so there is nothing for me to say to you in this moment. We will see."

The sense that Liverpool's squad is in need of strengthening has only grown during a winless start to the new Premier League season.

Clear-the-air talks at Kirkby training ground

And Klopp has revealed that the third of those fixtures - a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Monday - prompted clear-the-air talks with his players at Kirkby on Wednesday afternoon.

He added: "There is no discussion. I was getting things off my chest. The good thing about this meeting is I feel much better after it.

"It is not that I shout at the players, not at all, it is about putting things in perspective, what we did well and what we didn’t do well.

"We live in a world where everything is always judged, everything is under the glass, but in the end only one thing is important and that is what we think ourselves about it.

"We cannot do things to please the outside world, to make crazy challenges and get a red card. We never were that and we will never be that.

"For us and for me it is clear what we have to do. I cannot go into detail but of course we talk about pretty much everything, especially the important things for us, and try to exclude the not so important stuff."

Klopp could turn to youth for Bournemouth match

Fabio Carvalho, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With no injured players or new signings set to be part of the squad to face Bournemouth on Saturday, Klopp will have to look within for solutions.

One of those could be summer signing Fabio Carvalho, who has impressed off the bench during the first weeks of the campaign.

Asked about the possibility of the youngster starting, Klopp replied: "Of course it would be possible to start.

"A little problem is Fabio is the one player who can play midfield and up front and how can we change?

"But he’s really good, very positive all the things we saw from him, a great boy, really top class boy, well educated, in the middle of the group, cheeky as well, ahead of his age group in this department.

"It is not too complicated to get into this team as a mate and he obviously knows Harvey longer and that’s nice to see. But he’s having an impact when he came on.