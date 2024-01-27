Klopp, who has been at Liverpool since late 2015, dropped a bombshell on the footballing world after announcing he would be exiting at the end of this season. As it stands, he could be set for a momentous farewell with his side still in all four competitions having secured a Carabao Cup final place earlier this week. However, he claimed that he made the decision in November after deciding he hasn't got the energy to lead the club anymore after nearly nine years at the club.

The news has certainly been a big shock in the footballing world and Klopp explained his decision to exit at the end of the season, claiming that he hasn't got the energy to go again after this campaign. “I have been doing it (manager) for 24 years now and when you have a career I have you invest everything you have,” he said. “I realised my resources aren't endless. I prefer to put everything into this season. I am not young anymore and can't jump as high as I could, for example. “The relief was there when I made the decision and that was another thing I realised, today it is mixed but I am not as emotional as I will be [when it's over]. I had to tell some other people this week earlier and there were some tears, but that's normal after so long together." Klopp added: “I have never lived a (normal) life. That is true. Having three or four weeks in the summer was enough, but not any more. No club, no country for the next year, no other English club ever, I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat, it will not happen."