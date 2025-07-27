Liverpool £10m plus exit decision is obvious after calamity moment against AC Milan

Arne Slot of Liverpool looks on, deep in thought. | Getty Images

Liverpool may look to sell players before the end of the transfer window

Pre-season is always the perfect chance for a manager to get a look at his squad of players and see who is ready to step up ahead of another gruelling domestic campaign.

Be it signings who need to grow an understanding with their new team-mates, young players ready and waiting to make an impact on the first-team squad or out-of-sorts players looking to impress the manager with their futures uncertain, there is no better time to do this than pre-season when the pressure is off.

This applies as much to Liverpool as anyone, as Arne Slot has had much to ponder in his side’s three pre-season fixtures so far. Victories against Preston North End and Stoke City were followed up by a 4-2 defeat on Saturday to AC Milan and in each game Slot fielded nearly his whole squad, as entirely different XIs got the chance to impress in a half of football each.

Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a Liverpool exit

One of the players to suffer from Liverpool’s strong summer business so far, Kostas Tsimikas has found himself pushed down the pecking order by new arrival Milos Kerkez and has been linked with an Anfield exit as a result.

It was believed that the Hungarian’s arrival would mean one of Tsimikas or Andy Robertson would move on to find more regular minutes elsewhere. After all, it is highly unlikely that all three will rotate equally next season. For a time, strong Atletico Madrid links made Robertson seem the more likely left-back to depart Anfield, but these rumours have died down in recent weeks. This may open up the door for the ‘Greek Scouser’ to depart.

Tsimikas has played for the Reds for five years and is a popular figure around the club, but at 29 he is in his prime years and is currently unlikely to spend them playing regularly for the Reds. With funds needed to be raised in order to continue the club’s ambitious summer plans, a heartfelt exit for Tsimikas could become a reality.

AC Milan error proved why Tsimikas should leave

Liverpool were not quite at their flying best against Milan, but a stoppage-time header by Cody Gakpo had halved the deficit until substitute Tsimikas inexplicably played the ball well beyond his goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, giving Noah Okafor an open goal to seal victory with the last kick of the game. What was supposed to be a back pass essentially ended up as a through-ball assist and could be a sign of the mistakes which can sometimes seep into the game of someone who is not playing regularly.

Put in comparison with Robertson, the value the Scotsman brings to the squad is undeniable. He is a member of the Reds’ leadership group, one of the most experienced players in the squad and one of the only surviving members of Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League-winning side. The 31-year-old could also play a role in mentoring Kerkez, who is 10 years his junior.

Tsimikas has proven his worth as a reliable back-up for several years now, but if the opportunity for a sale worth over £10m arrived, it would surely be in the best interests of all parties to take it. Tsimikas deserves the chance to start and play regular football. The reality is that he may soon become surplus to requirements at Anfield if Kerkez settles in as well as is expected.