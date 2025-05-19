Fans celebrate with the Liverpool team during the open-top bus parade to celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League on June 2, 2019 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will parade their Premier League trophy the day after Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace

Premier League Champions Liverpool have two more games to go before the title celebrations can really begin, when the Reds get their hands on the famous trophy at the end of their final-day clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Arne Slot, Virgil van Dijk and company will get the pleasure of lifting the trophy after a season in which they have led since the autumn, having not been displaced from top of the Premier League since November.

First place was eventually secured with a 5-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, in one of the most moving matches at Anfield in a generation as Liverpool fans witnessed a title win in stadium attendance for the first time since 1990.

The Reds travel to Brighton on Monday night before the visit of Palace on Sunday 25th May, and can still reach a total of 89 points before the season is up.

Are Liverpool having a Premier League victory parade? When is it and what time does it start?

Liverpool will indeed be having a Premier League trophy parade, which has been confirmed by the club as taking place on Monday 26 May, the day after the Reds’ final game of the Premier League season. The parade will begin at 2:30pm BST and is expected to last between three and five hours.

What is the route?

The route will be the same one taken in the 2019 - when the Reds won the Champions League - and 2022 - when they won both domestic cups - parades, starting at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. Travelling northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout, the parade will then head on to the Rocket flyover.

The route will then continue as follows on Queens Drive, to Mill Bank, along West Derby Road, on Islington, down Leeds Street before turning onto The Strand and finishing at Blundell Street.

What Arne Slot has said Liverpool title celebrations

Asked how important it was for his squad to celebrate their success this season, Slot said: “Normally, especially in this league, but in general – even in Holland – the last game is really special. You should watch it. It's about the last game and normally in this league it's also about the last game.

“And if you want it done and you want to go after the season then wives, girlfriends, children are like, 'Yeah, come on, I haven't seen my dad for such a long time. Let's go on holiday now with the family.' Which I can completely agree [with]. So, we were having the great position that not only we won it earlier on already, but also we've played on Sunday and then the next game is on Monday.

“Like I said, even if we wouldn't have won it yet, they wouldn't have had four days [off] but they probably would have had two or three [days off] then as well. Because in the end of the season, you have to find the right balance in keeping them fit enough to play but also get them mentally fresh. That's what we've tried to do. Last week before the Arsenal game, we had a few days off as well and this week also.”