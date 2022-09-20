The latest Liverpool news and rumours as the Reds head into the international break

Liverpool have made a slow start to the new Premier League season.

The Reds are 8th in the table after just two wins from their opening six games.

Next up for them is a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on 1st October.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Midfielder latest

Jordan Henderson has returned to training with England but not with the rest of the group.

The Liverpool man has trained indoors away from the squad along with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, as per the Indepedent.

He received a late call-up by Gareth Southgate after Kalvin Phillips picked up an injury setback.

Robertson replaced

Andy Robertson is missing Scotland’s incoming Nations League clashes due to injury.

Steve Clarke’s side take on Ukraine twice and then the Republic of Ireland but will be without one of their key players.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has been called up to step into his shoes and has said, as per a report by Glasgow Live: “Any opportunity that you get to play for your country is a massive honour no matter what position it is.

“If the chance arises for me to feature there in any of these games then I will be privileged to do so. I always am when I am asked to play for Scotland.”

Ex-player on ‘interesting’ signing

Former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio believes Arthur Melo is an ‘interesting’ addition.

Klopp swooped to sign the Brazilian midfielder on loan from Juventus near the end of the last transfer window.

Aurelio has said, as per his column on the official club website: “I believe Arthur Melo is an interesting addition to this Liverpool squad, and it’s obviously great the Brazilian legacy at Liverpool expands. I hope he has the same success as his compatriots.