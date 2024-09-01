Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does the transfer business conducted on either side of the Merseyside divide compare to their Premier League rivals?

Liverpool and Everton have endured challenging periods in the summer transfer window - but will be relieveed to be focusing on football now the trading period has come to a close.

Following on from the overwhelmingly successful reign of Jurgen Klopp was never going to be easy but Arne Slot was keen to add to the squad he inherited from his predecessor. However, he also routinely stressed the calibre of player he found at Anfield would be hard to improve on as the summer transfer window wore on. Speaking midway through last month, the former Feyenoord head coach defended the lack of transfer activity when he revealed a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi had failed.

However, a patient approach finally paid off in the final week of the window when the Reds completed moves for Italy winger Federico Chiesa and Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The latter has immediately returned to his former club and will remain with the La Liga outfit for the remainder of the season - but Chiesa is expected to challenge for a regular place in an forward lineup already boasting a wealth of attacking talent.

For Everton, financial restrictions provided a frustrating challenge as they tried to add to Sean Dyche’s squad and help the club build on what felt like a more positive end to last season. Money has been spent on the likes of Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunum - but that has been offset by the sales of Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin. Three loan additions and a free transfer signing of experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic have padded out the Toffees squad.

But after a challenging summer, how much have Everton and Liverpool actually spent this summer and how does it compare to their top flight rivals? We take a look at the figures with the help of TransferMarkt.

Premier League summer transfer window 2024 profit/loss per club

1. Brighton and Hove Albion - €182.91m loss 2. Ipswich Town - €124.84m loss 3. Manchester United - €111.5m loss 4. West Ham United - €99.65m loss 5. Tottenham Hotspur - €93.55m loss 6. Southampton - €75.56m loss 7. Chelsea - €63.5m loss 8. Leicester City - €51.4m loss 9. Bournemouth - €38.29m loss 10. Aston Villa - €31.2m loss 11. Arsenal - €26m loss 12. Brentford - €23.4m loss 13. Fulham - €22.75m loss 14. Nottingham Forest - €22.2m loss 15. Liverpool - €5m profit 16. Newcastle United - €8m profit 17. Crystal Palace - €23m profit 18. Wolves - €33.1m profit 19. Everton - €33.45m profit 20. Manchester City - £116m profit