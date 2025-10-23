Slot has issued a Liverpool injury update | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool will hope to use their statement win in the Champions League as a springboard for another positive result this weekend when they face Brentford.

The Reds are in dire need of returning to positive form after losing three consecutive Premier League games. As a result of their poor form, Arne Slot’s side are now third in the table and four points adrift of new leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool’s last three league games ended in 2-1 defeats against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United. Despite efforts to get back into the game each time, the Reds were hit with late goals, exposing problems in both their attack and defence.

Slot opted for new tactics when they faced Eintracht Frankfurt, deploying a 4-2-2 formation featuring a striker partnership of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. Florian Wirtz was also given the nod to start on the right-hand side of the midfield and he repaid the faith with two assists to break his creative duck.

Another major decision was to drop Mohamed Salah, who has struggled to hit his usual standards in front of goal.

Why Arne Slot should not start Mo Salah against Brentford

Slot should consider fielding a similar starting lineup to the one that triumphed in Germany this week. Despite conceding early on, Liverpool produced their most comfortable and confident attacking display in a long time to come out on top with a 5-1 win.

Cody Gakpo impressed while Wirtz took the opportunity to relieve some of the pressure that has been mounting on his shoulders. Ekitike also enjoyed scoring against his former side while Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate made up the scoreline.

Salah was brought on just before the 75-minute mark but was unable to get himself on the scoresheet, despite his efforts. In fact, the Egyptian squandered a clear-cut chance to add another goal to the tally late on in the game. Salah ignored the chance to pass to an unmarked Wirtz inside the box and instead took the shot on himself, which smacked straight into the goalkeeper.

Salah appeared to apologise for his decision at the end of the match but his poor decision-making could impact Slot’s choices when it comes to deciding a his lineup at the weekend.

Salah is always looking to push himself and get goals on the board. He is capable of scoring from almost ridiculous angles and taking on a herd of defenders but his boldness doesn’t always pay off. In the past, Salah has often gone for a shot rather than a more sensible pass in attempt to score for himself and it’s cost Liverpool a big chance.

This season, Salah looks a way off his usual standard. In any other team, players are benched during dips in performance. The winger has been such a driving force for Liverpool for so many years, it’s difficult to imagine an attack without him, as he has been a firm and un-droppable choice under both Slot and Jurgen Klopp. However, the boss must make decisions based on what’s best for the team.

Jamie Carragher backs decision to drop Mo Salah

Jamie Carragher has backed Slot’s decision to leave Salah on the bench against Frankfurt, due to his performances this season being wide of the mark compared to his usual standard.

“It remains to be seen on the game, but I just think when Mo Salah isn't being 'the legendary Mo Salah', he gets treated like one of the other players which is right,” the Anfield icon said.

“And you don't forget his age as well. He's 33 years of age, Liverpool will have three games in six days. So at the moment, if he's not at his absolute best, he shouldn't play six games in three days because there's other options there as well.

“We know Liverpool have spent a lot of money. Liverpool have got a big game as well on Saturday [against Brentford], so great decision, Arne.”